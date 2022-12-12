(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has video coverage of Shenandoah at Clarinda later Monday evening. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Clarinda (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G)
Non-Conference
Treynor at Red Oak (G)
Underwood at St. Albert (G)
AHSTW at ACGC (G/B)
Lenox at Murray (B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Grand View Christian (G/B)
Moulton-Udell at Wayne (G/B)
West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan (G)
West Harrison at Western Christian (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Clarinda (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West (G/B)
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Sioux City Metro at Carroll (B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament (B)
Saydel Tournament (G)