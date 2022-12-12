KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has video coverage of Shenandoah at Clarinda later Monday evening. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Clarinda (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Non-Conference 

Treynor at Red Oak (G)

Underwood at St. Albert (G)

AHSTW at ACGC (G/B)

Lenox at Murray (B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Grand View Christian (G/B)

Moulton-Udell at Wayne (G/B)

West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan (G)

West Harrison at Western Christian (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah at Clarinda (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sioux City North vs. Sioux City West (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City Metro at Carroll (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament (B)

Saydel Tournament (G)

