(KMAland) -- Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Shenandoah (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Red Oak (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Lamoni (G/B)

Non-Conference 

St. Albert at Underwood (G)

Griswold at AHSTW (G)

Wayne at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

West Central Valley at Paton-Churdan (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Northeast Nodaway at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Weeping Water at Walthill (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Clarinda at Shenandoah (G/B)

Harlan at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City West, OABCIG at Sioux City North (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Carroll at Sioux City Metro (B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Bellevue West at Thomas Jefferson

