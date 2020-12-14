(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has play-by-play coverage of the CAM/Southwest Valley doubleheader this evening.
Check out the full Monday KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Non-Conference
Underwood at St. Albert (G)
Essex at Heartland Christian (G/B)
AHST at Griswold (G)
CAM at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Moulton-Udell at Wayne (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at West Central Valley (G/B)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
West Nodaway at King City (G/B)
Maryville at East Buchanan (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Clarinda
Abraham Lincoln at Harlan
OABCIG, Sioux City North at Sioux City West
Nodaway Valley at Lamoni/Central Decatur