KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has play-by-play coverage of the CAM/Southwest Valley doubleheader this evening.

Check out the full Monday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (G)

Bluegrass Conference

Lamoni at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Non-Conference

Underwood at St. Albert (G)

Essex at Heartland Christian (G/B)

AHST at Griswold (G)

CAM at Southwest Valley (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Moulton-Udell at Wayne (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at West Central Valley (G/B)

Area Missouri/Nebraska

West Nodaway at King City (G/B)

Maryville at East Buchanan (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Clarinda

Abraham Lincoln at Harlan

OABCIG, Sioux City North at Sioux City West

Nodaway Valley at Lamoni/Central Decatur

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.