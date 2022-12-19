KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a busy Monday of basketball, bowling and wrestling in KMAland. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Hamburg (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars (B)

Non-Conference 

Panorama at Harlan (G)

Spirit Lake at Kuemper Catholic (G

Bedford at Stanton (G/B)

MVAOCOU at Tri-Center (G/B)

Lenox at Diagonal (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Worth County (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Mormon Trail (B)

Southeast Warren at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

West Harrison at Newell-Fonda (B)

West Monona at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Woodward-Granger (G)

Storm Lake at Sioux City North (G/B)

Baxter at Ankeny Christian (G/B)

Area Missouri 

King City at Mound City (G/B)

Nodaway Valley vs. North Platte (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Fort Calhoun at Conestoga (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah at Harlan (G/B)

Lenox at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West at Plaza Bowl (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

LeMars, Sioux City North at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Hinton, Western Christian at Sioux City West (B)

Worth County, Albany, Palmyra at Trenton (B)

Weeping Water Dual Tournament (G)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.