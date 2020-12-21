KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- There is a decent helping of basketball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Panorama at Harlan (G)

Bedford at Stanton (G/B)

Lenox at Diagonal (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Worth County (G/B)

Western Christian at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Area Missouri 

Stanberry at Mound City (G/B)

Nodaway-Holt at King City (G/B)

North Platte at North Andrew (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn (G)

Weeping Water at Pawnee City (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Conestoga at Gross Catholic

