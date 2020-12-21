(KMAland) -- There is a decent helping of basketball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (G/B)
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Panorama at Harlan (G)
Bedford at Stanton (G/B)
Lenox at Diagonal (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Worth County (G/B)
Western Christian at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Area Missouri
Stanberry at Mound City (G/B)
Nodaway-Holt at King City (G/B)
North Platte at North Andrew (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock at Auburn (G)
Weeping Water at Pawnee City (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Conestoga at Gross Catholic