(KMAland) -- Missouri and Nebraska teams from the area have a little holiday hoops on the slate for today.

Check out the full schedule KMA Sports is tracking Monday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Area Missouri 

North Harrison at West Nodaway (G/B)

Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament 

North Andrew vs. Brookfield, 1:00 PM (G)

Bishop LeBlond vs. Plattsburg, 7:00 PM (G)

East Buchanan vs. Hogan Prep, 10:00 AM (G)

Savannah vs. Kansas City East, 4:00 PM (G)

North Andrew vs. Brookfield, 2:30 PM (B)

St. Michael vs. East Buchanan, 11:30 AM (B)

Smithville vs. Kansas City East, 5:30 PM (B)

Bishop LeBlond vs. Plattsburg, 8:30 PM (B)

Louisville Tournament 

Nebraska City vs. BRLD, 1:00 PM (G/B)

Louisville vs. Ralston, 5:00 PM (G/B)

Fort Calhoun Tournament  

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 1:00 PM (B/G)

Weeping Water Tournament — A Division 

Conestoga vs. Johnson-Brock, 1:00 PM (B)

Lewiston vs. Falls City, 1:00 PM (G/B)

Weeping Water Tournament — B Division 

Sterling vs. Dorchester, 5:00 PM (B/G)

Weeping Water vs. Raymond Central, 5:00 PM (G/B)

Wayne Tournament

Auburn vs. Winnebago, 3:00 PM (G/B)

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Pierce, 11:00 AM (G/B)

Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Pender, 1:00 PM (G/B)

Wayne vs. Homer, 5:00 PM (G/B)

