(KMAland) -- Missouri and Nebraska teams from the area have a little holiday hoops on the slate for today.
Check out the full schedule KMA Sports is tracking Monday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Area Missouri
North Harrison at West Nodaway (G/B)
Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament
North Andrew vs. Brookfield, 1:00 PM (G)
Bishop LeBlond vs. Plattsburg, 7:00 PM (G)
East Buchanan vs. Hogan Prep, 10:00 AM (G)
Savannah vs. Kansas City East, 4:00 PM (G)
North Andrew vs. Brookfield, 2:30 PM (B)
St. Michael vs. East Buchanan, 11:30 AM (B)
Smithville vs. Kansas City East, 5:30 PM (B)
Bishop LeBlond vs. Plattsburg, 8:30 PM (B)
Louisville Tournament
Nebraska City vs. BRLD, 1:00 PM (G/B)
Louisville vs. Ralston, 5:00 PM (G/B)
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fort Calhoun, 1:00 PM (B/G)
Weeping Water Tournament — A Division
Conestoga vs. Johnson-Brock, 1:00 PM (B)
Lewiston vs. Falls City, 1:00 PM (G/B)
Weeping Water Tournament — B Division
Sterling vs. Dorchester, 5:00 PM (B/G)
Weeping Water vs. Raymond Central, 5:00 PM (G/B)
Wayne Tournament
Auburn vs. Winnebago, 3:00 PM (G/B)
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Pierce, 11:00 AM (G/B)
Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Pender, 1:00 PM (G/B)
Wayne vs. Homer, 5:00 PM (G/B)