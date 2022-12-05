(KMAland) -- Basketball, bowling and wrestling hits the Monday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate for Monday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Clarke at Clarinda (G)
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (G/B)
Carlisle at Creston (G)
Fremont-Mills at Logan-Magnolia (G)
Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Hamburg at Heartland Christian (B)
Griswold at Riverside (G/B)
East Mills at Woodbine (G/B)
Tri-Center at West Harrison (G/B)
Lamoni at Central Decatur (G/B)
Wayne at Murray (G/B)
Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
Glidden-Ralston at Woodward-Granger (G/B)
Area Missouri
North Andrew at Mound City (G/B)
Worth County at DeKalb (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Tri-Center at Red Oak (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament (G)
Sioux City West at West Sioux (B)