KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Basketball, bowling and wrestling hits the Monday KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate for Monday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Clarke at Clarinda (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (G/B)

Carlisle at Creston (G)

Fremont-Mills at Logan-Magnolia (G)

Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Hamburg at Heartland Christian (B)

Griswold at Riverside (G/B)

East Mills at Woodbine (G/B)

Tri-Center at West Harrison (G/B)

Lamoni at Central Decatur (G/B)

Wayne at Murray (G/B)

Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)

Glidden-Ralston at Woodward-Granger (G/B)

Area Missouri 

North Andrew at Mound City (G/B)

Worth County at DeKalb (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Tri-Center at Red Oak (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tournament (G)

Sioux City West at West Sioux (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.