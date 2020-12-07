KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Basketball, bowling and wrestling is on the slate in KMAland for Monday.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Lewis Central (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Grand View Christian at Creston (G)

East Mills at Woodbine (G/B)

Tri-Center at West Harrison (G/B)

Lamoni at Central Decatur (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Colo-NESCO (G)

West Monona at Boyer Valley (G/B)

South Sioux City at Sioux City North (B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at West Central Valley (G)

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

North Andrew at Mound City (G)

Nodaway-Holt at East Harrison (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah at Harlan

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)

MOC-Floyd Valley Tournament (LeMars)

West Sioux, Westwood at Sioux City West

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.