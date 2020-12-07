(KMAland) -- Basketball, bowling and wrestling is on the slate in KMAland for Monday.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Lewis Central (G/B)
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian at Creston (G)
East Mills at Woodbine (G/B)
Tri-Center at West Harrison (G/B)
Lamoni at Central Decatur (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Colo-NESCO (G)
West Monona at Boyer Valley (G/B)
South Sioux City at Sioux City North (B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at West Central Valley (G)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
North Andrew at Mound City (G)
Nodaway-Holt at East Harrison (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Harlan
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City North
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln Tournament (G)
MOC-Floyd Valley Tournament (LeMars)
West Sioux, Westwood at Sioux City West