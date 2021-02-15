KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The 1A and 2A boys tournament trail is on the KMA airwaves tonight with games from Red Oak, Clarinda and Malvern.

View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail

Class 1A District 11 — Quarterfinals 

Twin Cedars at Keota

Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska

BGM at Montezuma

Sigourney at Lynnville-Sully

Class 1A District 12 — Quarterfinals 

Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr POSTPONED TO 2/17

Murray at Wayne

Seymour at Moravia

Lamoni at Mormon Trail 

Class 1A District 13 — Quarterfinals 

Diagonal at Martensdale-St. Marys, 6:00 PM

Southwest Valley at Lenox

East Union at Earlham

Bedford at Nodaway Valley POSTPONED TO 2/17

Class 1A District 14 — Quarterfinals 

Griswold at Tri-Center 

Sidney at East Mills On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM

Fremont-Mills at CAM

Stanton at Riverside

Class 1A District 15 — Quarterfinals 

Glidden-Ralston vs. Grand View Christian at Saydel

Audubon at Madrid

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian Academy 

IKM-Manning at Ogden

Class 1A District 16 — Quarterfinals 

West Monona at St. Albert

Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley 

Class 2A District 1 — First Round 

Manson-NW Webster at Kuemper Catholic

Missouri Valley at Ridge View

Class 2A District 15 — First Round 

Interstate 35 at Central Decatur

West Central Valley at ACGC

Class 2A District 16 — First Round 

Underwood at Clarinda On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM

Shenandoah at Red Oak On KMA 960, 6:00 PM 

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail 

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 at Lourdes Central Catholic 

Cornerstone Christian vs. Palmyra, 6:00 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Non-Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Roncalli Catholic (B)

Area Missouri 

East Atchison at Mid-Buchanan (G)

Northeast Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)

North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B) POSTPONED

Area Nebraska 

Conestoga at Brownell-Talbot (B)

Louisville at Syracuse (B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.