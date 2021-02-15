(KMAland) -- The 1A and 2A boys tournament trail is on the KMA airwaves tonight with games from Red Oak, Clarinda and Malvern.
View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 11 — Quarterfinals
Twin Cedars at Keota
Melcher-Dallas at North Mahaska
BGM at Montezuma
Sigourney at Lynnville-Sully
Class 1A District 12 — Quarterfinals
Southeast Warren at Mount Ayr POSTPONED TO 2/17
Murray at Wayne
Seymour at Moravia
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Class 1A District 13 — Quarterfinals
Diagonal at Martensdale-St. Marys, 6:00 PM
Southwest Valley at Lenox
East Union at Earlham
Bedford at Nodaway Valley POSTPONED TO 2/17
Class 1A District 14 — Quarterfinals
Griswold at Tri-Center
Sidney at East Mills On KMAX-Stream, 7:00 PM
Fremont-Mills at CAM
Stanton at Riverside
Class 1A District 15 — Quarterfinals
Glidden-Ralston vs. Grand View Christian at Saydel
Audubon at Madrid
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ankeny Christian Academy
IKM-Manning at Ogden
Class 1A District 16 — Quarterfinals
West Monona at St. Albert
Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley
Class 2A District 1 — First Round
Manson-NW Webster at Kuemper Catholic
Missouri Valley at Ridge View
Class 2A District 15 — First Round
Interstate 35 at Central Decatur
West Central Valley at ACGC
Class 2A District 16 — First Round
Underwood at Clarinda On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Shenandoah at Red Oak On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 2 at Lourdes Central Catholic
Cornerstone Christian vs. Palmyra, 6:00 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (B)
Non-Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Roncalli Catholic (B)
Area Missouri
East Atchison at Mid-Buchanan (G)
Northeast Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt (G/B)
North Nodaway at DeKalb (G/B) POSTPONED
Area Nebraska
Conestoga at Brownell-Talbot (B)
Louisville at Syracuse (B)