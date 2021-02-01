(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has East Mills/West Harrison on the air tonight as part of a very busy Monday slate of basketball and bowling.
Check out the full Monday schedule in KMAland below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Griswold at Stanton (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Treynor at AHSTW (B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at East Union (G/B)
Central Decatur at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at CAM (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G)
LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah (G)
Greene County at Harlan (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Bedford (B)
West Harrison at East Mills (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Riverside at Whiting (G/B)
ACGC at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)
Saydel at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
Grand View Christian at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)
Dakota Valley at Sioux City North (G)
Moulton-Udell at Novinger (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Tri-County (G/B)
HLV at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Area Missouri
North Andrew at Plattsburg (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Palmyra at Malcolm (G)
Mead at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
Falls City at Weeping Water (G)
Freeman at Auburn (G)
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Pawnee City at Lewiston (G)
Johnson-Brock vs. Tri County at Sterling (G)
Humboldt-TRS vs. Friend at Lewiston (G)
Humboldt-TRS at Sterling (B)
Johnson-Brock vs. Pawnee City at Sterling (B)
Friend at Lewiston (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson
Creston at Southeast Warren
Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln
Clarke, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr
Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sioux Central at Sioux City North
MMCRU, West Sioux at LeMars