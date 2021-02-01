KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has East Mills/West Harrison on the air tonight as part of a very busy Monday slate of basketball and bowling.

Check out the full Monday schedule in KMAland below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference

Griswold at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Missouri Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Treynor at AHSTW (B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Lenox at East Union (G/B)

Central Decatur at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference

Glidden-Ralston at CAM (G/B)

Missouri River Conference  

Sioux City West at Abraham Lincoln (G)

LeMars at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Non-Conference

Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah (G)

Greene County at Harlan (G/B)

Fremont-Mills at Bedford (B)

West Harrison at East Mills (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM

Riverside at Whiting (G/B)

ACGC at Nodaway Valley (G/B)

Panorama at Martensdale-St. Marys (G)

Saydel at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)

Grand View Christian at Coon Rapids-Bayard (B)

Dakota Valley at Sioux City North (G)

Moulton-Udell at Novinger (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Tri-County (G/B)

HLV at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Area Missouri

North Andrew at Plattsburg (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament

Palmyra at Malcolm (G)

Mead at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Falls City at Weeping Water (G)

Freeman at Auburn (G)

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Pawnee City at Lewiston (G)

Johnson-Brock vs. Tri County at Sterling (G)

Humboldt-TRS vs. Friend at Lewiston (G)

Humboldt-TRS at Sterling (B)

Johnson-Brock vs. Pawnee City at Sterling (B)

Friend at Lewiston (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson

Creston at Southeast Warren

Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln

Clarke, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr

Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sioux Central at Sioux City North

MMCRU, West Sioux at LeMars

