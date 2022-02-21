(KMAland) -- Class 3A and 4A boys hoops in Iowa, Missouri girls and boys district openers and Nebraska girls and boys subdistrict openers are on the slate for Monday.
KMA Sports will be in Carroll, Harlan and Rosendale for a combined four games. View the complete schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Algona at Spencer, 8:00 PM
Storm Lake vs. MOC-Floyd Valley at Spencer, 6:30 PM
Sioux Center at Humboldt, 6:00 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at LeMars, 7:00 PM
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round
Knoxville at Winterset, 6:30 PM
North Polk vs. Clarke at Winterset, 8:00 PM
Carlisle at Pella, 7:00 PM
Creston at Bondurant-Farrar, 7:00 PM
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
Perry at Harlan, 6:30 PM On KMAX-Stream
Lewis Central vs. Denison-Schleswig at Harlan, 8:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Atlantic at Bishop Heelan Catholic, 7:00 PM
Glenwood at Carroll, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
Iowa Boys Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round
Sioux City North at Sioux City West, 7:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson at Waukee, 7:00 PM
Missouri Girls Class 1 District 16 — First Round (at Mound City)
Mound City vs. Rock Port, 4:30 PM
South Holt vs. Northeast Nodaway, 5:45 PM
North Nodaway vs. Worth County, 7:00 PM
Missouri Boys Class 2 District 16 — First Round (at North Andrew)
East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Albany vs. King City, 5:00 PM
Nebraska Girls Class B Subdistrict 3 — First Round (at Norris)
Norris vs. Nebraska City, 5:00 PM
Waverly vs. Plattsmouth 6:30 PM
Nebraska Boys Class C1 Subdistrict 1 — First Round (at Auburn)
Syracuse vs. Wilber-Clatonia, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Boys Class C1 Subdistrict 2 — First Round (at Ashland-Greenwood)
Louisville vs. Conestoga, 6:30 PM
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Team Tournament at Waterloo (G/B)
Class 3A State Individual Tournament at Waterloo (G/B)