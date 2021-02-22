KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Broadcasts from Glenwood and Tarkio highlight a busy Monday evening of KMAland tournament trail basketball.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail 

Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round 

Winston at Worth County, 6:00 PM

Union Star at DeKalb, 6:00 PM

St. Joseph Christian at Pattonsburg, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round 

West Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM

Northeast Nodaway at South Holt, 6:00 Pm

Mound City at North Nodaway, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 2 District 16 — First Round 

King City at North Andrew

Rock Port at East Atchison On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM 

Princeton at Albany

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail 

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round 

Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars

MOC-Floyd Valley at Storm Lake

Sioux Center at Carroll

Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round 

Harlan at ADM

Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes

Clarke at Glenwood On KMA 960, 7:00 PM 

Creston at Atlantic

Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round 

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Iowa Class 4A Substate 7 — First Round 

Lewis Central at Urbandale

Des Moines East at Des Moines North

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris) 

Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Platteview) 

Platteview vs. Gross Catholic, 5:30 PM

Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, 7:30 PM

Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn) 

Falls City vs. Syracuse

Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman) 

Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt-TRS, 6:30 PM

