(KMAland) -- Broadcasts from Glenwood and Tarkio highlight a busy Monday evening of KMAland tournament trail basketball.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail
Missouri Class 1 District 15 — First Round
Winston at Worth County, 6:00 PM
Union Star at DeKalb, 6:00 PM
St. Joseph Christian at Pattonsburg, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 1 District 16 — First Round
West Nodaway at Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM
Northeast Nodaway at South Holt, 6:00 Pm
Mound City at North Nodaway, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 2 District 16 — First Round
King City at North Andrew
Rock Port at East Atchison On KMA-FM 99.1, 6:00 PM
Princeton at Albany
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — First Round
Denison-Schleswig at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars
MOC-Floyd Valley at Storm Lake
Sioux Center at Carroll
Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 — First Round
Harlan at ADM
Perry at Dallas Center-Grimes
Clarke at Glenwood On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Creston at Atlantic
Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 — First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City West
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Iowa Class 4A Substate 7 — First Round
Lewis Central at Urbandale
Des Moines East at Des Moines North
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 1 (at Norris)
Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class B Subdistrict 2 (at Platteview)
Platteview vs. Gross Catholic, 5:30 PM
Waverly vs. Plattsmouth, 7:30 PM
Nebraska Class C1 Subdistrict 1 (at Auburn)
Falls City vs. Syracuse
Nebraska Class C2 Subdistrict 1 (at Freeman)
Johnson County Central vs. Humboldt-TRS, 6:30 PM