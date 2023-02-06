(KMAland) -- A busy Monday of basketball and bowling is on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda at Creston (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G)
West Harrison at Woodbine (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Lamoni (B)
Mormon Trail at Seymour (G/B)
Non-Conference
Bedford at Shenandoah (B) On KMAX-Stream
Southwest Valley at Red Oak (G/B)
Kuemper Catholic at Sioux City North (G)
Stanton at Lenox (G/B)
MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning (G)
Mount Ayr at Interstate 35, Truro (G/B)
CAM at East Union (B)
Orient-Macksburg at East Union (G)
Moravia at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Storm Lake at Sioux City West (B)
Moulton-Udell at Tri-County (G/B)
Albia at Ankeny Christian (B)
Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian (B)
Area Missouri
Savannah at St. Pius X (G)
Area Nebraska
Conestoga at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Falls City Sacred Heart at Lewiston (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Shenandoah (G/B)
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Red Oak at Harlan (G/B)
Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, West Central Valley (G/B)
Missouri River Conference Tournament at Thunderbowl, Council Bluffs (G/B)