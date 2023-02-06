KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A busy Monday of basketball and bowling is on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Clarinda at Creston (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G)

West Harrison at Woodbine (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Lamoni (B)

Mormon Trail at Seymour (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Bedford at Shenandoah (B) On KMAX-Stream

Southwest Valley at Red Oak (G/B)

Kuemper Catholic at Sioux City North (G)

Stanton at Lenox (G/B)

MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning (G)

Mount Ayr at Interstate 35, Truro (G/B)

CAM at East Union (B)

Orient-Macksburg at East Union (G)

Moravia at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Cherokee at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Storm Lake at Sioux City West (B)

Moulton-Udell at Tri-County (G/B)

Albia at Ankeny Christian (B)

Heartland Christian at Parkview Christian (B)

Area Missouri 

Savannah at St. Pius X (G)

Area Nebraska 

Conestoga at Plattsmouth (G/B)

Falls City Sacred Heart at Lewiston (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Shenandoah (G/B)

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Red Oak at Harlan (G/B)

Mount Ayr, Southeast Warren, West Central Valley (G/B)

Missouri River Conference Tournament at Thunderbowl, Council Bluffs (G/B)

