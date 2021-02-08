KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball and bowling is on the slate in KMAland for Monday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Atlantic (G)

Clarinda at Creston (G/B)

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Sidney (G/B)

East Mills at Stanton (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)

Treynor at AHSTW (G)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Paton-Churdan at CAM (G/B)

Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B)

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at LeMars (G)

Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Twin Cedars (G)

Diagonal at Lamoni (B)

Murray at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Red Oak (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (B)

OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic (G)

Heartland Christian at Essex (G/B)

West Nodaway at Clarinda Academy (B)

MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Interstate 35 (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Knoxville (G)

Moravia at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Storm Lake at Sioux City West (B)

Albia at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

Area Missouri 

Nodaway-Holt at DeKalb (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Johnson County Central at Palmyra (G/B)

Syracuse at Arlington (G/B)

Lourdes Central vs. Southern at Sterling (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Shenandoah 

Red Oak at Harlan

Southeast Warren, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr

Missouri River Conference at LeMars

