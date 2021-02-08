(KMAland) -- Plenty of basketball and bowling is on the slate in KMAland for Monday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Atlantic (G)
Clarinda at Creston (G/B)
Corner Conference
Griswold at Sidney (G/B)
East Mills at Stanton (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia at Riverside (G/B)
Treynor at AHSTW (G)
Rolling Valley Conference
Paton-Churdan at CAM (G/B)
Woodbine at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Boyer Valley (G/B)
West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at LeMars (G)
Sioux City West at Sioux City North (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Twin Cedars (G)
Diagonal at Lamoni (B)
Murray at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Red Oak (G/B)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson (B)
OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Heartland Christian at Essex (G/B)
West Nodaway at Clarinda Academy (B)
MVAOCOU at IKM-Manning (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Interstate 35 (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Knoxville (G)
Moravia at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Storm Lake at Sioux City West (B)
Albia at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)
Area Missouri
Nodaway-Holt at DeKalb (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Johnson County Central at Palmyra (G/B)
Syracuse at Arlington (G/B)
Lourdes Central vs. Southern at Sterling (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Shenandoah
Red Oak at Harlan
Southeast Warren, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr
Missouri River Conference at LeMars