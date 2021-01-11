(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Shenandoah/Griswold on AM 960 and from the Shenandoah/Lenox/Tri-Center bowling matchup Monday evening.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Red Oak (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at Wayne (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Griswold (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM
Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (G/B)
Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City West (G)
Kuemper Catholic at Van Meter (B)
Diagonal at Essex (G/B)
Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Manson Northwest Webster at Paton-Churdan (G)
Fairfax Invitational
St. Joseph Christian vs. North Nodaway, 4:30 PM (B)
Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM (B)
West Nodaway vs. East Atchison, 7:30 PM (B)
Falls City vs. South Holt, 9:00 PM (B)
South Harrison Tournament
Mercer vs. East Harrison, 4:30 PM (G)
Princeton vs. Northeast Nodaway, 6:00 PM (G)
Maysville vs. North Harrison, 7:30 PM (G)
Tri-County vs. South Harrison, 9:00 PM (G)
Stanberry Tournament
North Andrew vs. Albany, 6:00 PM (G)
North Andrew vs. Lafayette JV, 4:30 PM (B)
Albany vs. Stanberry, 7:30 PM (B)
Area Missouri
Maryville vs. Oak Grove (G/B) at Kansas City
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan, 6:30 PM (G)
Sterling vs. BDS, 8:00 PM (G)
Diller-Odell vs. Johnson-Brock, 3:30 PM (G)
Sacred Heart vs. Meridian, 5:00 PM (G)
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Southern vs. Tri County, 7:00 PM (G)
Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City, 8:30 PM (G)
Humboldt-TRS vs. Lewiston, 4:00 PM (G)
Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 5:30 PM (G)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Lenox, Tri-Center at Shenandoah
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
Abraham Lincoln at LeMars
Sioux City East at Sioux City North
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Atlantic
Sioux City Metro at Spencer