KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Shenandoah/Griswold on AM 960 and from the Shenandoah/Lenox/Tri-Center bowling matchup Monday evening.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Red Oak (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference

Tri-Center at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Central Decatur at Wayne (G/B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G)

Non-Conference

Shenandoah at Griswold (G/B) On KMA 960, 6:00 PM 

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at Sioux City West (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Van Meter (B)

Diagonal at Essex (G/B)

Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Manson Northwest Webster at Paton-Churdan (G)

Fairfax Invitational

St. Joseph Christian vs. North Nodaway, 4:30 PM (B)

Rock Port vs. Nodaway-Holt, 6:00 PM (B)

West Nodaway vs. East Atchison, 7:30 PM (B)

Falls City vs. South Holt, 9:00 PM (B)

South Harrison Tournament

Mercer vs. East Harrison, 4:30 PM (G)

Princeton vs. Northeast Nodaway, 6:00 PM (G)

Maysville vs. North Harrison, 7:30 PM (G)

Tri-County vs. South Harrison, 9:00 PM (G)

Stanberry Tournament

North Andrew vs. Albany, 6:00 PM (G)

North Andrew vs. Lafayette JV, 4:30 PM (B)

Albany vs. Stanberry, 7:30 PM (B)

Area Missouri

Maryville vs. Oak Grove (G/B) at Kansas City

MUDECAS Tournament – A Division

Freeman vs. Exeter-Milligan, 6:30 PM (G)

Sterling vs. BDS, 8:00 PM (G)

Diller-Odell vs. Johnson-Brock, 3:30 PM (G)

Sacred Heart vs. Meridian, 5:00 PM (G)

MUDECAS Tournament – B Division

Southern vs. Tri County, 7:00 PM (G)

Johnson County Central vs. Pawnee City, 8:30 PM (G)

Humboldt-TRS vs. Lewiston, 4:00 PM (G)

Parkview Christian vs. Palmyra, 5:30 PM (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Lenox, Tri-Center at Shenandoah

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

Abraham Lincoln at LeMars

Sioux City East at Sioux City North

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Atlantic

Sioux City Metro at Spencer

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.