(KMAland) -- Plenty of hoops, bowling and wrestling are on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (DH)
Corner Conference Tournament
Griswold/Hamburg at Sidney (G)
East Mills vs. Essex at Fremont-Mills (G)
Griswold at Sidney (B)
Essex at Fremont-Mills (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G)
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal (G/B)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Tri-Center (DH)
Clarinda at Riverside (DH)
AHSTW at St. Albert (DH)
Logan-Magnolia at West Monona (DH)
Earlham at AHSTW (B)
Mount Ayr at Murray (DH)
Wayne at Mormon Trail (DH)
East Union at Orient-Macksburg (G)
Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren (G/B)
Ankeny Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
ACGC at CAM (G/B)
Ogden at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Sioux City West at Skutt Catholic (G)
Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson (G/B)
Area Missouri
North Platte at North Andrew (G/B)
Savannah at Lawson (G)
Savannah at East Buchanan (B)
Area Nebraska
Platteview at Nebraska City (G/B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at St. Albert (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G/B)
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Panorama Tournament (Clarinda, Audubon, Southern Tier, SWAT, Treynor)
Lewis Central Tournament
Sam Martin Invitational at Plattsburg (East Atchison, Rock Port)