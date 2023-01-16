KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Plenty of hoops, bowling and wrestling are on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan (DH)

Corner Conference Tournament 

Griswold/Hamburg at Sidney (G)

East Mills vs. Essex at Fremont-Mills (G)

Griswold at Sidney (B)

Essex at Fremont-Mills (B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Paton-Churdan at Ar-We-Va (G)

Missouri River Conference

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Diagonal (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Tri-Center (DH)

Clarinda at Riverside (DH)

AHSTW at St. Albert (DH)

Logan-Magnolia at West Monona (DH)

Earlham at AHSTW (B)

Mount Ayr at Murray (DH)

Wayne at Mormon Trail (DH)

East Union at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Ankeny Christian at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)

ACGC at CAM (G/B)

Ogden at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Sioux City West at Skutt Catholic (G)

Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson (G/B)

Area Missouri 

North Platte at North Andrew (G/B)

Savannah at Lawson (G)

Savannah at East Buchanan (B)

Area Nebraska 

Platteview at Nebraska City (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at St. Albert (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City West (G/B)

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Panorama Tournament (Clarinda, Audubon, Southern Tier, SWAT, Treynor)

Lewis Central Tournament

Sam Martin Invitational at Plattsburg (East Atchison, Rock Port)

