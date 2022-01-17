(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference Tournament begins and much more on the slate in KMAland for Monday. View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Creston (G/B)
Atlantic at Harlan (G/B)
Corner Conference Tournament
Griswold at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM (G)
Essex at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 PM (B)
Essex at Sidney, 5:30 PM (G)
Griswold at Sidney, 7:30 PM (B)
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)
Non-Conference
Tri-Center at Shenandoah (G/B)
St. Albert at AHSTW (G)
West Monona at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
AHSTW at Earlham (B)
Orient-Macksburg at East Union (G/B)
Murray at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Mormon Trail at Wayne (G/B)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)
CAM at ACGC (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Ogden (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard (G/B)
Earlham at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)
Lawton-Bronson at Sioux City North (B)
Lamoni at North Harrison (G)
Area Missouri
North Andrew at North Platte (G/B)
Fairfax Invitational
3rd Place: East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley, 5:00 PM (G) On KMAX-Stream/VIDEO
Championship: East Atchison vs. South Holt, 6:30 PM (B) On KMAX-Stream/VIDEO
South Harrison Invitational
Championship: Maysville vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:30 PM (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
St. Albert at Shenandoah (G/B)
Clarinda at Mount Ayr (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Weeping Water Tournament
Battle Creek Tournament (G)
Plattsburg Sam Martin Invitational (G)