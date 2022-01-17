KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The Corner Conference Tournament begins and much more on the slate in KMAland for Monday. View the complete KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Creston (G/B)

Atlantic at Harlan (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament 

Griswold at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM (G)

Essex at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 PM (B)

Essex at Sidney, 5:30 PM (G)

Griswold at Sidney, 7:30 PM (B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (G)

Non-Conference 

Tri-Center at Shenandoah (G/B)

St. Albert at AHSTW (G)

West Monona at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)

AHSTW at Earlham (B)

Orient-Macksburg at East Union (G/B)

Murray at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Mormon Trail at Wayne (G/B)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Ankeny Christian Academy (B)

CAM at ACGC (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Ogden (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at West Bend-Mallard (G/B)

Earlham at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G)

Lawton-Bronson at Sioux City North (B)

Lamoni at North Harrison (G)

Area Missouri 

North Andrew at North Platte (G/B)

Fairfax Invitational 

3rd Place: East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley, 5:00 PM (G) On KMAX-Stream/VIDEO 

Championship: East Atchison vs. South Holt, 6:30 PM (B) On KMAX-Stream/VIDEO

South Harrison Invitational 

Championship: Maysville vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:30 PM (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

St. Albert at Shenandoah (G/B)

Clarinda at Mount Ayr (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Weeping Water Tournament 

Battle Creek Tournament (G)

Plattsburg Sam Martin Invitational (G)

