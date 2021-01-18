(KMAland) -- It’s a busy Monday evening in KMAland with plenty of basketball, wrestling and bowling on the slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)
Corner Conference Tournament
East Mills at Griswold, 5:30 PM (G)
Essex at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM (G)
Stanton at Griswold, 7:30 PM (B)
Essex at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 PM (B)
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Diagonal (G/B)
Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Tri-Center (G/B)
AHSTW at St. Albert (G)
Logan-Magnolia at West Monona (G/B)
Earlham at AHSTW (B)
Mount Ayr at Murray (G/B)
East Union at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)
Wayne at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Ogden at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)
Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson (G)
Hinton at Sioux City North (B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga (G/B)
Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)
Johnson-Brock at Sterling (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia
LeMars at Storm Lake
Syracuse Tournament
Battle Creek Tournament (Louisville)
Elkhorn Tournament (Conestoga)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at St. Albert
Lamoni/Central Decatur, Mount Ayr at Clarke