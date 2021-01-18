KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It’s a busy Monday evening in KMAland with plenty of basketball, wrestling and bowling on the slate.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

Corner Conference Tournament

East Mills at Griswold, 5:30 PM (G)

Essex at Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM (G)

Stanton at Griswold, 7:30 PM (B)

Essex at Fremont-Mills, 7:30 PM (B)

Western Iowa Conference

Treynor at Missouri Valley (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southwest Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys (B)

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Twin Cedars at Diagonal (G/B)

Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas (G/B)

Non-Conference

Shenandoah at Tri-Center (G/B)

AHSTW at St. Albert (G)

Logan-Magnolia at West Monona (G/B)

Earlham at AHSTW (B)

Mount Ayr at Murray (G/B)

East Union at Orient-Macksburg (G/B)

Wayne at Mormon Trail (G/B)

Ogden at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson (G)

Hinton at Sioux City North (B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (G/B)

Area Nebraska

Elmwood-Murdock at Conestoga (G/B)

Lincoln Lutheran at Lourdes Central Catholic (G/B)

Johnson-Brock at Sterling (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Woodbury Central at Logan-Magnolia

LeMars at Storm Lake

Syracuse Tournament

Battle Creek Tournament (Louisville)

Elkhorn Tournament (Conestoga)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at St. Albert

Lamoni/Central Decatur, Mount Ayr at Clarke

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.