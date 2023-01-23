(KMAland) -- Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston at Atlantic (G/B)
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
East Union at Central Decatur (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Woodbine (G)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)
Diagonal vs. Murray at Ankeny Christian (G)
Lamoni at Twin Cedars (G)
Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars (G)
Twin Cedars vs. Moulton-Udell (B)
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (G/B)
Sioux City North at Lewis Central (B)
Fremont-Mills at Bedford (G/B)
Woodbine at Tri-Center (B)
Boyer Valley at Audubon (G/B)
Earlham at Lenox (G/B)
Centerville at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Ridge View at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden (G/B)
Glidden-Ralston at Saydel (G)
Glidden-Ralston vs. Grand View Christian at Saydel (B)
Area Missouri
Savannah at Plattsburg (G/B)
Hamilton Tournament
East Atchison vs. Gallatin, 4:30 PM (G)
East Atchison vs. Gallatin, 5:45 PM (B)
North Platte Tournament
Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 7:15 PM (G)
Polo vs. West Platte, 4:30 PM (G)
Platte Valley vs. Polo, 5:45 PM (B)
North Andrew vs. Mound City, 8:30 PM (B)
King City Tournament
King City vs. Osborn-Stewartsville, 4:30 PM (G)
South Holt vs. Albany, 7:30 PM (G)
Northeast Nodaway vs. Maysville, 4:30 PM (G)
Stanberry vs. DeKalb, 7:30 PM (G)
Maysville vs. DeKalb, 6:00 PM (B)
King City vs. Albany, 9:00 PM (B)
Osborn-Stewartsville vs. Northeast Nodaway, 6:00 PM (B)
South Holt vs. Stanberry, 9:00 PM (B)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Plattsmouth at Platteview, 6:00 PM (G)
Nebraska City at Beatrice, 6:00 PM (G)
Ralston at Malcolm, 6:00 PM (G)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Yutan (G)
Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington (G)
Syracuse at Raymond Central (G)
Conestoga at Douglas County West (G)
Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood (B)
Conestoga at Fort Calhoun (B)
Syracuse at Yutan (B)
Louisville at Douglas County West (B)
Area Nebraska
Freeman at Johnson County Central (G)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)
Harlan at OABCIG (G/B)
Mount Ayr vs. Central Decatur/Lamoni, Lenox
Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (G/B)
Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Highway 34 at Council Bluffs