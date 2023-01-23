KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Creston at Atlantic (G/B)

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Underwood (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

East Union at Central Decatur (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Woodbine (G)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy (G)

Diagonal vs. Murray at Ankeny Christian (G)

Lamoni at Twin Cedars (G)

Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail at Twin Cedars (G)

Twin Cedars vs. Moulton-Udell (B)

Non-Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (G/B)

Sioux City North at Lewis Central (B)

Fremont-Mills at Bedford (G/B)

Woodbine at Tri-Center (B)

Boyer Valley at Audubon (G/B)

Earlham at Lenox (G/B)

Centerville at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Ridge View at Ar-We-Va (G/B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ogden (G/B)

Glidden-Ralston at Saydel (G)

Glidden-Ralston vs. Grand View Christian at Saydel (B)

Area Missouri 

Savannah at Plattsburg (G/B)

Hamilton Tournament 

East Atchison vs. Gallatin, 4:30 PM (G)

East Atchison vs. Gallatin, 5:45 PM (B)

North Platte Tournament 

Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 7:15 PM (G)

Polo vs. West Platte, 4:30 PM (G)

Platte Valley vs. Polo, 5:45 PM (B)

North Andrew vs. Mound City, 8:30 PM (B)

King City Tournament 

King City vs. Osborn-Stewartsville, 4:30 PM (G)

South Holt vs. Albany, 7:30 PM (G)

Northeast Nodaway vs. Maysville, 4:30 PM (G)

Stanberry vs. DeKalb, 7:30 PM (G)

Maysville vs. DeKalb, 6:00 PM (B)

King City vs. Albany, 9:00 PM (B)

Osborn-Stewartsville vs. Northeast Nodaway, 6:00 PM (B)

South Holt vs. Stanberry, 9:00 PM (B)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Plattsmouth at Platteview, 6:00 PM (G)

Nebraska City at Beatrice, 6:00 PM (G)

Ralston at Malcolm, 6:00 PM (G)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Yutan (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Arlington (G)

Syracuse at Raymond Central (G)

Conestoga at Douglas County West (G)

Arlington at Ashland-Greenwood (B)

Conestoga at Fort Calhoun (B)

Syracuse at Yutan (B)

Louisville at Douglas County West (B)

Area Nebraska 

Freeman at Johnson County Central (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Creston (G/B)

Harlan at OABCIG (G/B)

Mount Ayr vs. Central Decatur/Lamoni, Lenox

Sioux City East at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Thomas Jefferson at LeMars (G/B)

Sioux City North at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Highway 34 at Council Bluffs

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.