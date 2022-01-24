KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Plenty of high school basketball is slated for Monday, including video streams from Clarinda and Underwood later tonight.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Clarinda (G/B) VIDEO

Atlantic at Creston (B)

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Riverside (G/B)

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood (G/B) VIDEO

Rolling Valley Conference

Boyer Valley at West Harrison (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Sioux City West (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Consolation: Seymour vs. Moravia at Twin Cedars, 6:00 PM (G)

Quarterfinal: Murray vs. Lamoni at Ankeny Christian Academy, 6:00 PM (B)

Quarterfinal: Melcher-Dallas at Moravia, 7:30 PM (B)

Quarterfinal: Seymour at Ankeny Christian Academy, 7:30 PM (B)

Quarterfinal: Mormon Trail vs. Diagonal at Moravia, 6:00 PM (B)

Consolation: Orient-Macksburg at Twin Cedars, 7:30 PM (B)

Hamilton Tournament 

Lathrop vs. Gallatin (G)

Lafayette County vs. South Harrison (G)

Lafayette County vs. Trenton (B)

East Buchanan vs. East Atchison (B)

North Platte Invitational 

Platte Valley vs. Mound City, 7:15 PM (G)

Polo vs. West Platte, 4:30 PM (G)

Mound City vs. North Platte, 8:30 PM (B)

Platte Valley vs. West Platte (B)

King City Tournament 

Stanberry vs. Albany, 7:30 PM (G)

King City vs. Mavysville, 4:30 PM (G)

DeKalb vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:30 PM (G)

South Holt vs. Osborn/Stewartsville, 4:30 PM (G)

Stanberry vs. DeKalb, 9:00 PM (B)

Albany vs. Osborn/Stewartsville, 6:00 PM (B)

Maysville vs. King City, 9:00 PM (B)

Northeast Nodaway vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM (B)

Cameron Tournament 

Chillicothe vs. Lawson, 5:30 PM (G)

Smithville vs. Kansas City Northeast, 7:00 PM (G)

Smithville vs. Lawson, 7:00 PM (B)

Winnetonka vs. KC Northeast, 5:30 PM (B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament 

Arlington at Syracuse (G)

Ashland-Greenwood at Douglas County West (G)

Louisville at Raymond Central (G)

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Yutan (G)

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Red Oak (G)

Thomas Jefferson at St. Albert (G/B)

Lewis Central at Sioux City North (B)

Kuemper Catholic at Spirit Lake (G)

Lewis Central at Urbandale (G)

Nodaway Valley at Essex (G/B)

Bedford at Fremont-Mills (G/B)

Griswold at Tri-Center (G)

ACGC at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)

Grand View Christian at Glidden-Ralston (G/B)

Ar-We-Va at Ridge View (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Lamoni/Central Decatur, Lamoni at Lenox (G/B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City North (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Humboldt-TRS at Weeping Water

