(KMAland) -- KMAland activities begin again later tonight with basketball, bowling and wrestling all on the Monday slate. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Clarinda at Southwest Valley (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig vs. Mid-Prairie (G/B) (at Wells Fargo Arena), 3:00 PM

East Union at Lamoni (G/B)

Omaha Buena Vista at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Plattsmouth at Platteview (G/B)

Conestoga at Douglas County West (G)

Southeast Nebraska Shootout (at Auburn)

Falls City vs. Milford (G/B)

Auburn vs. Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Central Decatur at Clarke (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Conestoga Tournament (G)

Sheldon Tournament (G) (Logan-Magnolia)

Bedford, Southeast Warren at Wayne (B)

Thomas Jefferson at Concordia (B)

