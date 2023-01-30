(KMAland) -- The KMAX-Stream rolls into Hastings later Monday evening. Check out the full schedule for Monday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox at East Union (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference
Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg (G)
Non-Conference
Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah (G)
Savannah at Clarinda (G)
Underwood at St. Albert (B)
Winterset at Harlan (G/B)
Creston at Clarke (G)
Denison-Schleswig at ADM (G/B)
West Harrison at East Mills (at Hastings) (G/B) On KMAX-Stream
Stanton at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Sidney (G/B)
AHSTW at Grand View Christian (G/B)
Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)
Spirit Lake at Sioux City North (B)
LeMars at Western Christian (B)
Waukee Northwest at Sioux City West (G/B)
BGM at Moulton-Udell (G/B)
Cainsville at Lamoni (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Tri-County (G/B)
HLV at Twin Cedars (G/B)
Cornerstone Christian at Heartland Christian (B)
Area Missouri
West Platte at South Holt (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood (G)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock (G)
Weeping Water at Freeman (G)
Palmyra at Auburn (G)
Mead at Falls City (G)
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Humboldt-TRS vs. Friend at Pawnee City (G)
Diller-Odell vs. Tri County at Lewiston (G)
Southern at Pawnee City (G)
Sterling at Lewiston (B)
Humboldt-TRS at Pawnee City (B)
Diller-Odell vs. Lourdes Central Catholic at Lewiston (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Southeast Warren at Creston (G/B)
Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Clarke, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West vs. Sioux Central (G/B)
MMCRU, West Sioux at LeMars (G/B)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Audubon, Nodaway Valley at Panorama
KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
ECNC Invitational at Weeping Water