(KMAland) -- The KMAX-Stream rolls into Hastings later Monday evening. Check out the full schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Lenox at East Union (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference 

Diagonal at Orient-Macksburg (G)

Non-Conference 

Thomas Jefferson at Shenandoah (G)

Savannah at Clarinda (G)

Underwood at St. Albert (B)

Winterset at Harlan (G/B)

Creston at Clarke (G)

Denison-Schleswig at ADM (G/B)

West Harrison at East Mills (at Hastings) (G/B) On KMAX-Stream

Stanton at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at Sidney (G/B)

AHSTW at Grand View Christian (G/B)

Unity Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Spirit Lake at Sioux City North (B)

LeMars at Western Christian (B)

Waukee Northwest at Sioux City West (G/B)

BGM at Moulton-Udell (G/B)

Cainsville at Lamoni (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Tri-County (G/B)

HLV at Twin Cedars (G/B)

Cornerstone Christian at Heartland Christian (B)

Area Missouri 

West Platte at South Holt (G/B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood (G)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Johnson County Central at Elmwood-Murdock (G)

Weeping Water at Freeman (G)

Palmyra at Auburn (G)

Mead at Falls City (G)

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Humboldt-TRS vs. Friend at Pawnee City (G)

Diller-Odell vs. Tri County at Lewiston (G)

Southern at Pawnee City (G)

Sterling at Lewiston (B)

Humboldt-TRS at Pawnee City (B)

Diller-Odell vs. Lourdes Central Catholic at Lewiston (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Red Oak at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)

Southeast Warren at Creston (G/B)

Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Clarke, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West vs. Sioux Central (G/B)

MMCRU, West Sioux at LeMars (G/B)

KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Audubon, Nodaway Valley at Panorama 

KMALAND GIRLS WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

ECNC Invitational at Weeping Water

