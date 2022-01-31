(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday, including Shenandoah girls tripping to Thomas Jefferson for a KMA/FDS live stream.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Griswold at Stanton (G/B)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Wayne (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Central Decatur (G/B)
East Union at Lenox (G/B)
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal (G/B)
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson (G) VIDEO
Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert (G)
St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia (B)
Harlan at Winterset (G/B)
Clarke at Creston (G)
East Mills at West Harrison (G/B)
Whiting at Riverside (G/B)
Grand View Christian at AHSTW (B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Grand View Christian (G)
Twin Cedars at HLV (G/B)
Melcher-Dallas at Tri-County (G/B)
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman (B)
Malcolm at Palmyra (B)
Johnson County Central at Mead (B)
Weeping Water at Auburn (B)
Pioneer Conference Tournament
Humboldt-TRS vs. Friend at Pawnee City (G)
Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Tri County at Diller-Odell (G)
Lewiston at Pawnee City (G)
Pawnee City at Diller-Odell (B)
Friend vs. Lewiston at Pawnee City (B)
Humboldt-TRS vs. Sterling at Pawnee City (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Thomas Jefferson at Red Oak (G/B)
Lewis Central, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
Creston vs. Southeast Warren at Des Moines (G/B)
Clarke, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)
Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux Central at Sioux City West (G/B)