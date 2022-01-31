KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday, including Shenandoah girls tripping to Thomas Jefferson for a KMA/FDS live stream.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Stanton (G/B)

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Wayne (G/B)

Mount Ayr at Central Decatur (G/B)

East Union at Lenox (G/B)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Boyer Valley (G/B)

Paton-Churdan at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (G/B)

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Sioux City East (G)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Diagonal (G/B)

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Thomas Jefferson (G) VIDEO

Logan-Magnolia at St. Albert (G)

St. Albert at Logan-Magnolia (B)

Harlan at Winterset (G/B)

Clarke at Creston (G)

East Mills at West Harrison (G/B)

Whiting at Riverside (G/B)

Grand View Christian at AHSTW (B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Grand View Christian (G)

Twin Cedars at HLV (G/B)

Melcher-Dallas at Tri-County (G/B)

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Elmwood-Murdock at Freeman (B)

Malcolm at Palmyra (B)

Johnson County Central at Mead (B)

Weeping Water at Auburn (B)

Pioneer Conference Tournament 

Humboldt-TRS vs. Friend at Pawnee City (G)

Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Tri County at Diller-Odell (G)

Lewiston at Pawnee City (G)

Pawnee City at Diller-Odell (B)

Friend vs. Lewiston at Pawnee City (B)

Humboldt-TRS vs. Sterling at Pawnee City (B)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Thomas Jefferson at Red Oak (G/B)

Lewis Central, Tri-Center at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)

Creston vs. Southeast Warren at Des Moines (G/B)

Clarke, West Central Valley at Mount Ayr (G/B)

Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux Central at Sioux City West (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.