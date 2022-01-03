(KMAland) -- An AHSTW/Treynor showdown opens KMA Sports' coverage in 2022. Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Treynor (G/B) On KMA 960 w/VIDEO
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Murray (G/B)
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Clarinda (G/B)
Lenox at Griswold (G/B)
Thomas Jefferson at Underwood (G/B)
Lamoni at East Union (G/B)
Seymour at Mount Ayr (G/B)
ACGC at Coon Rapids-Bayard (G/B)
Storm Lake St. Mary’s at Ar-We-Va (G/B)
LeMars at Sioux Center (G/B)
MMCRU at Sioux City East (G)
Sioux City North at Spirit Lake (B)
Area Missouri
Nodaway Valley at East Atchison (G/B)
South Holt at Union Star (G/B)
Lathrop at Maryville (B)
Area Nebraska
Platteview at Plattsmouth (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Falls City (G/B) at Auburn
Douglas County West at Conestoga (G/B)
Milford at Auburn (G/B)
Weeping Water at Palmyra (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Shenandoah (G/B)
Mount Ayr, Lamoni/Central Decatur at Clarke (G/B)
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Bedford/Lenox, Wayne at Southeast Warren
Omaha Concordia, Omaha South at Thomas Jefferson