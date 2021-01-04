(KMAland) -- High school basketball, wrestling and bowling on the slate Monday in KMAland.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Stanton at Essex (G/B)
Fremont-Mills at Clarinda Academy (B)
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North at Abraham Lincoln (G)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Murray (G/B)
Non-Conference
Clarinda at Southwest Valley (G/B)
Treynor at Red Oak (G)
Griswold at Lenox (G/B)
Underwood at Thomas Jefferson (G/B)
Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia (G/B)
Woodbine at Westwood (G/B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard at ACGC (B)
East Union at Lamoni (G/B)
Mount Ayr at Seymour (G/B)
Ar-We-Va at Storm Lake St. Mary’s (G/B)
Sioux Center at LeMars (G/B)
Yankton at Sioux City East (G)
Baxter at Mormon Trail (G/B)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison at West Nodaway (G/B)
Maryville at Lathrop (B)
Plattsmouth at Platteview (G/B)
Omaha Mercy at Auburn (G)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Atlantic-CAM, Logan-Magnolia, OABCIG at Woodbine
Southeast Warren, Wayne at Bedford/Lenox
Thomas Jefferson, Omaha South at Omaha Concordia
Cardinal, Davis County, Pekin at Moravia
Falls City at Humboldt-TRS
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Mount Ayr, Lamoni/Central Decatur at Clarke
Abraham Lincoln at Sioux City North
Sioux City West at LeMars