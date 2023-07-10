KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is at Missouri Valley, Wayne and Lewis Central along the tournament trail Monday.

Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 — Semifinals

Spencer at Bishop Heelan Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Iowa Class 3A Substate 8 — Semifinals

Glenwood at Lewis Central, 5:30 PM On KMAX-Stream

Harlan at Storm Lake

Iowa Class 4A Substate 3 — Semifinals

Abraham Lincoln at WDM Valley

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Regional Finals 

Griswold at Wayne On FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96) w/VIDEO

Logan-Magnolia at Remsen St. Mary’s

Collins-Maxwell at Martensdale-St. Marys

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Southeast Warren

Twin Cedars at Sigourney

Saint Ansgar at Clarksville 

St. Edmond at Newell-Fonda

Calamus-Wheatland at North Linn

Iowa Class 2A Regional Finals 

Sioux Central at Missouri Valley On AM 960 (Twitter: @ryanmatheny16)

Columbus Catholic at Central Springs

South Hardin at Interstate 35

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Regina Catholic

South Winneshiek at Lisbon

Pocahontas Area at Van Meter

North Union at West Monona

Northeast at Wilton

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.