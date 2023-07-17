(KMAland) -- The state baseball and softball tournaments have arrived with a total of 18 games to be played between Fort Dodge, Carroll and Iowa City.
Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 5A State Quarterfinals (at Fort Dodge)
Ankeny Centennial vs. Bettendorf, 11:00 AM
Southeast Polk vs. WDM Valley, 11:30 AM
Ankeny vs. Muscatine, 1:00 PM
Waukee Northwest vs. Pleasant Valley, 1:30 PM
Iowa Class 4A State Quarterfinals (at Fort Dodge)
Carlisle vs. Winterset, 3:00 PM
Fort Dodge vs. ADM, 3:30 PM
North Polk vs. North Scott, 5:00 PM
Norwalk vs. Western Dubuque, 5:30 PM
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals (at Fort Dodge)
Williamsburg vs. Albia, 7:00 PM
Davis County vs. Estherville Lincoln Central, 7:30 PM
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A State Quarterfinals (at Carroll)
Kingsley-Pierson vs. South Winneshiek, 11:00 AM
Notre Dame, Burlington vs. Lisbon, 1:30 PM
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. Saint Ansgar, 4:30 PM
Lynnville-Sully vs. Gehlen Catholic, 7:00 PM
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals (at Iowa City)
North Polk vs. Spencer, 11:30 AM
Marion vs. Carlisle, 2:00 PM
Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. Harlan, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Wahlert Catholic vs. Ballard, 7:30 PM