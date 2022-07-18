(KMAland) -- The 1A and 3A state baseball and 5A, 4A and 3A state softball tournaments begin in Carroll, Iowa City and Fort Dodge, and KMA Sports has coverage from the CAM and Lewis Central state games.
Check out the full schedule for Monday below.
IOWA STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 1A State Quarterfinals (at Carroll)
North Linn vs. Kingsley-Pierson, 11:00 AM
St. Mary’s, Remsen vs. South Winneshiek, 1:30 PM
New London vs. CAM, 4:30 PM On KMAX-Stream
Newman Catholic vs. Lisbon, 7:00 PM
Class 3A State Quarterfinals (at Iowa City)
Assumption, Davenport vs. Pella, 11:30 AM
West Delaware vs. Independence, 2:00 PM
Lewis Central vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. Winterset, 7:30 PM
IOWA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 5A State Quarterfinals (at Fort Dodge)
Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, 11:00 AM
WDM Valley vs. Southeast Polk, 11:30 AM
Muscatine vs. Pleasant Valley, 1:00 PM
Waukee Northwest vs. Linn-Mar, 1:30 PM
Class 4A State Quarterfinals (at Fort Dodge)
Winterset vs. Burlington, 3:00 PM
Norwalk vs. Carlisle, 3:30 PM
ADM vs. North Scott, 5:00 PM
Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Indianola, 5:30 PM
Class 3A State Quarterfinals (at Fort Dodge)
Mount Vernon vs. Wahlert Catholic, 7:00 PM
Saydel vs. Davis County, 7:30 PM