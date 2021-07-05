KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- There’s plenty of baseball and a bit of softball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Creston

Atlantic at Lewis Central

St. Albert at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Non-Conference

AHSTW at Sidney

East Mills at Bedford

Logan-Magnolia at Stanton

Griswold at IKM-Manning

West Harrison at Audubon

Van Meter at Treynor

Orient-Macksburg at Lenox

Central Decatur at Interstate 35

Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell at Wayne

East Sac County at Ar-We-Va

Glidden-Ralston at ACGC

Woodward-Granger at CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard at South Central Calhoun

Twin Cedars at Albia

Moravia at Lynnville-Sully

Des Moines Christian at Ankeny Christian

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

St. Albert at Harlan

Denison-Schleswig at Kuemper Catholic

Missouri River Conference

Sioux City East at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City West at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Bluegrass Conference

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Murray at Lamoni

Non-Conference

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central

Sioux City North at Lawton-Bronson

