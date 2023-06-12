KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Logan and Underwood to highlight another very busy Monday in KMAland softball and baseball.

Check out the full slate for Monday on the KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Red Oak at St. Albert (DH)

Harlan at Glenwood (DH)

Creston at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Stanton

Sidney at East Mills

Essex at Fremont-Mills 

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Underwood

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Riverside at Audubon

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Ar-We-Va

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Woodbine

Non-Conference 

Sioux City East at Lewis Central

IKM-Manning at Glidden-Ralston

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Bondurant-Farrar (at Simpson College) (DH)

Central Decatur at Moulton-Udell

Wayne at Murray

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian

Ankeny Christian vs. Des Moines Christian

Twin Cedars at Colfax-Mingo

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Atlantic at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Red Oak at St. Albert (DH)

Harlan at Glenwood (DH)

Creston at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Corner Conference 

Griswold at Stanton

Sidney at East Mills

Essex at Fremont-Mills (DH)

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Underwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Riverside at Audubon

Treynor at Logan-Magnolia On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Woodbine (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference 

Bedford at Lamoni

Lenox at Grand View Christian

Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren

Central Decatur at Moulton-Udell

Wayne at Murray

Davis County at Moravia

