(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Logan and Underwood to highlight another very busy Monday in KMAland softball and baseball.
Check out the full slate for Monday on the KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Shenandoah (DH)
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Red Oak at St. Albert (DH)
Harlan at Glenwood (DH)
Creston at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Corner Conference
Griswold at Stanton
Sidney at East Mills
Essex at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Underwood
Tri-Center at AHSTW
Riverside at Audubon
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM at Ar-We-Va
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
West Harrison at Woodbine
Non-Conference
Sioux City East at Lewis Central
IKM-Manning at Glidden-Ralston
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Bondurant-Farrar (at Simpson College) (DH)
Central Decatur at Moulton-Udell
Wayne at Murray
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian
Ankeny Christian vs. Des Moines Christian
Twin Cedars at Colfax-Mingo
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at Shenandoah (DH)
Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Red Oak at St. Albert (DH)
Harlan at Glenwood (DH)
Creston at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Corner Conference
Griswold at Stanton
Sidney at East Mills
Essex at Fremont-Mills (DH)
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Underwood On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)
Tri-Center at AHSTW
Riverside at Audubon
Treynor at Logan-Magnolia On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Coon Rapids-Bayard
CAM at Ar-We-Va
West Harrison at Woodbine (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Bedford at Lamoni
Lenox at Grand View Christian
Melcher-Dallas at Southeast Warren
Central Decatur at Moulton-Udell
Wayne at Murray
Davis County at Moravia