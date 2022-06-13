KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- A busy and full Monday of KMAland baseball and softball is on tap. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Atlantic (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda (DH)

St. Albert at Red Oak (DH)

Glenwood at Harlan (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Creston (DH)

CORNER CONFERENCE 

Fremont-Mills at Essex (DH)

East Mills at Sidney

Stanton at Griswold

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Audubon at Riverside

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at West Harrison

Boyer Valley at Whiting

Ar-We-Va at CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference

Roland-Story at Lenox (DH)

Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur

Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Bondurant-Farrar at Simpson college

Murray at Wayne

Ankeny Christian at Des Moines Christian

Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian

Davis County at Moravia

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Atlantic (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda (DH)

St. Albert at Red Oak (DH)

Glenwood at Harlan (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Essex

Stanton at Griswold

Essex at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Underwood

Logan-Magnolia at Treynor

Tri-Center at AHSTW

Audubon at Riverside (DH)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at West Harrison

Boyer Valley at Whiting

Ar-We-Va at CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Mormon Trail

Non-Conference 

Lamoni at Bedford

Orient-Macksburg at East Union

Grand View Christian at Lenox

Twin Cedars at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas

Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur

Murray at Wayne

