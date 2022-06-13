(KMAland) -- A busy and full Monday of KMAland baseball and softball is on tap. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Atlantic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda (DH)
St. Albert at Red Oak (DH)
Glenwood at Harlan (DH)
Kuemper Catholic at Creston (DH)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills at Essex (DH)
East Mills at Sidney
Stanton at Griswold
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Underwood
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
Tri-Center at AHSTW
Audubon at Riverside
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at West Harrison
Boyer Valley at Whiting
Ar-We-Va at CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Roland-Story at Lenox (DH)
Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur
Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Bondurant-Farrar at Simpson college
Murray at Wayne
Ankeny Christian at Des Moines Christian
Ankeny Christian vs. Grand View Christian
Davis County at Moravia
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Atlantic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Clarinda (DH)
St. Albert at Red Oak (DH)
Glenwood at Harlan (DH)
Kuemper Catholic at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Essex
Stanton at Griswold
Essex at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley at Underwood
Logan-Magnolia at Treynor
Tri-Center at AHSTW
Audubon at Riverside (DH)
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at West Harrison
Boyer Valley at Whiting
Ar-We-Va at CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Non-Conference
Lamoni at Bedford
Orient-Macksburg at East Union
Grand View Christian at Lenox
Twin Cedars at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren at Melcher-Dallas
Moulton-Udell at Central Decatur
Murray at Wayne
Twin Cedars at Martensdale-St. Marys