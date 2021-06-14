KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Another busy evening of high school softball and baseball is on the way. Check out the full Monday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference  

Atlantic at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Red Oak at St. Albert (DH)

Harlan at Glenwood (DH)

Creston at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Griswold

Fremont-Mills at Sidney 

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Treynor

AHSTW at Riverside

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at CAM

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Non-Conference 

Stanton at Lenox

Westwood at Missouri Valley

Nodaway Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 

Mount Ayr at Mormon Trail 

East Union at Orient-Macksburg

Central Decatur at Moulton-Udell

Wayne at Murray

Twin Cedars at Grand View Christian 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Red Oak at St. Albert (DH)

Harlan at Glenwood (DH)

Creston at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Griswold

Fremont-Mills at Sidney 

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Treynor

AHSTW at Riverside

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia at Underwood

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at CAM

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Boyer Valley at West Harrison

Non-Conference 

Stanton at Lenox

Westwood at Missouri Valley 

Nodaway Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 

Bedford at Lamoni

Mount Ayr at Mormon Trail 

East Union at Orient-Macksburg

Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys

Central Decatur at Moulton-Udell

Wayne at Murray

Melcher-Dallas at Cardinal

Twin Cedars at Grand View Christian

