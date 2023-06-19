KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from a major Rolling Valley Conference softball matchup in Woodbine to highlight the Monday KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full slate for Monday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (DH)

Red Oak at Harlan (DH)

Glenwood at Atlantic (DH)

St. Albert at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Essex at Sidney 

East Mills at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at Griswold

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Treynor at Riverside

Underwood at Tri-Center

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Moravia at Ankeny Christian

Non-Conference 

Murray at Central Decatur

East Union at Melcher-Dallas

Lenox at Grand View Christian

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni

MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (DH)

Red Oak at Harlan (DH)

Glenwood at Atlantic (DH)

St. Albert at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Essex at Sidney 

East Mills at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at Griswold

Western Iowa Conference 

Logan-Magnolia at IKM-Manning

Missouri Valley at Audubon

Treynor at Riverside

Underwood at Tri-Center

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Wayne at Mount Ayr

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Glidden-Ralston

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Woodbine On KMAX-Stream (Twitter: @NickStavas)

Non-Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at MVAOCOU

Murray at Central Decatur

Dowling Catholic at Martensdale-St. Marys (DH)

East Union at Melcher-Dallas

Bedford at Orient-Macksburg

Moravia at Southeast Warren

Thomas Jefferson at Urbandale (DH)

Sioux City East at Waukee (DH)

Sioux City West at Whiting

Twin Cedars at Van Meter

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.