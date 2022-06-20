KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to Kimballton for a key Rolling Valley Conference softball showdown. Check out the full Monday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah (DH)

Lewis Central at Clarinda (DH)

Harlan at Red Oak (DH)

Atlantic at Glenwood (DH)

Creston at St. Albert (DH)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Essex (DH)

Stanton at East Mills

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Treynor

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Mount Ayr at Wayne

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Non-Conference 

Seymour at Bedford

Grand View Christian at Lenox

Melcher-Dallas at East Union

Southeast Warren at Moravia

Central Decatur at Murray

Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys

LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Lewis Central at Clarinda (DH)

Harlan at Red Oak (DH)

Atlantic at Glenwood (DH)

Creston at St. Albert (DH)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Essex (DH)

Stanton at East Mills

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Tri-Center at Underwood

IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia

Audubon at Missouri Valley

Riverside at Treynor

Rolling Valley Conference 

Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton On KMAX-Stream 

Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Non-Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Bedford

Grand View Christian at Wayne

Melcher-Dallas at East Union

Southeast Warren at Moravia

Central Decatur at Murray

Kingsley-Pierson at Sioux City East (DH)

Van Meter at Twin Cedars

