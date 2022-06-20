(KMAland) -- KMA Sports heads to Kimballton for a key Rolling Valley Conference softball showdown. Check out the full Monday KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Shenandoah (DH)
Lewis Central at Clarinda (DH)
Harlan at Red Oak (DH)
Atlantic at Glenwood (DH)
Creston at St. Albert (DH)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Essex (DH)
Stanton at East Mills
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Underwood
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at Missouri Valley
Riverside at Treynor
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr at Wayne
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Non-Conference
Seymour at Bedford
Grand View Christian at Lenox
Melcher-Dallas at East Union
Southeast Warren at Moravia
Central Decatur at Murray
Lamoni at Martensdale-St. Marys
LeMars at MOC-Floyd Valley
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Lewis Central at Clarinda (DH)
Harlan at Red Oak (DH)
Atlantic at Glenwood (DH)
Creston at St. Albert (DH)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Essex (DH)
Stanton at East Mills
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center at Underwood
IKM-Manning at Logan-Magnolia
Audubon at Missouri Valley
Riverside at Treynor
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton On KMAX-Stream
Ar-We-Va at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Glidden-Ralston at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Non-Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Bedford
Grand View Christian at Wayne
Melcher-Dallas at East Union
Southeast Warren at Moravia
Central Decatur at Murray
Kingsley-Pierson at Sioux City East (DH)
Van Meter at Twin Cedars