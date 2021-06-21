KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard/CAM baseball and Nodaway Valley/Southwest Valley softball are on the air tonight. Check out the full Monday schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (DH)

Red Oak at Harlan (DH)

Glenwood at Atlantic (DH)

St. Albert at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Sidney at Griswold

East Mills at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Treynor

Riverside at Underwood

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at KMAland.com, 5:30 PM

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Murray at Central Decatur

East Union at Melcher-Dallas

Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni

Moravia at Southeast Warren

MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars

Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Clarinda at Lewis Central (DH)

Red Oak at Harlan (DH)

Glenwood at Atlantic (DH)

St. Albert at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Stanton at Fremont-Mills

Sidney at Griswold

East Mills at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Treynor

Riverside at Underwood

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley On KMA 960, 7:30 PM 

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM

Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va

West Harrison at Woodbine

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Non-Conference 

Bedford at Orient-Macksburg

East Union at Melcher-Dallas

Murray at Central Decatur

Moravia at Southeast Warren

Wayne at Grand View Christian 

Twin Cedars at Van Meter

