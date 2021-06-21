(KMAland) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard/CAM baseball and Nodaway Valley/Southwest Valley softball are on the air tonight. Check out the full Monday schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Clarinda at Lewis Central (DH)
Red Oak at Harlan (DH)
Glenwood at Atlantic (DH)
St. Albert at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Fremont-Mills
Sidney at Griswold
East Mills at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Treynor
Riverside at Underwood
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at KMAland.com, 5:30 PM
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
West Harrison at Woodbine
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Murray at Central Decatur
East Union at Melcher-Dallas
Martensdale-St. Marys at Lamoni
Moravia at Southeast Warren
MOC-Floyd Valley at LeMars
Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Clarinda at Lewis Central (DH)
Red Oak at Harlan (DH)
Glenwood at Atlantic (DH)
St. Albert at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Stanton at Fremont-Mills
Sidney at Griswold
East Mills at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
IKM-Manning at Treynor
Riverside at Underwood
Audubon at Logan-Magnolia
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley at Nodaway Valley On KMA 960, 7:30 PM
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
West Harrison at Woodbine
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Non-Conference
Bedford at Orient-Macksburg
East Union at Melcher-Dallas
Murray at Central Decatur
Moravia at Southeast Warren
Wayne at Grand View Christian
Twin Cedars at Van Meter