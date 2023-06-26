(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from St. Albert/Glenwood baseball to headline a big Monday on the KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full Monday slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah (DH)
Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (DH)
St. Albert at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream
Lewis Central at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Stanton
Fremont-Mills at East Mills
Griswold at Essex
Rolling Valley Conference
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison
Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley at Underwood
Audubon at Bedford
Westwood at Missouri Valley
Kingsley-Pierson at Treynor
Woodbury Central at Tri-Center
AHSTW at West Monona
Ankeny Christian Academy at Lenox
Central Decatur vs. Mormon Trail (at Lamoni)
Murray at East Union
East Sac County at Glidden-Ralston
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah (DH)
Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (DH)
Glenwood at St. Albert (DH)
Lewis Central at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Sidney at Stanton
Fremont-Mills at East Mills
Griswold at Essex
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson
Sioux City North at Sioux City East
Sioux City West at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg
Moravia at Seymour
Non-Conference
Audubon at Bedford
Westwood at Missouri Valley
AHSTW at West Monona
South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning
Lamoni at Lenox
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
Twin Cedars at Southeast Warren
Murray at East Union
East Sac County at Glidden-Ralston