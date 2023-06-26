KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from St. Albert/Glenwood baseball to headline a big Monday on the KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full Monday slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (DH)

St. Albert at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream

Lewis Central at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Griswold at Essex

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Underwood

Audubon at Bedford

Westwood at Missouri Valley

Kingsley-Pierson at Treynor

Woodbury Central at Tri-Center

AHSTW at West Monona

Ankeny Christian Academy at Lenox

Central Decatur vs. Mormon Trail (at Lamoni)

Murray at East Union

East Sac County at Glidden-Ralston

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (DH)

Glenwood at St. Albert (DH)

Lewis Central at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Sidney at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Griswold at Essex

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson

Sioux City North at Sioux City East

Sioux City West at LeMars

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Orient-Macksburg

Moravia at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Audubon at Bedford

Westwood at Missouri Valley

AHSTW at West Monona

South Central Calhoun at IKM-Manning

Audubon at Bedford

Lamoni at Lenox

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

Twin Cedars at Southeast Warren

Murray at East Union

East Sac County at Glidden-Ralston

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.