(KMAland) -- It’s one final Monday with a full regular season slate of baseball and softball. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Harlan (DH)
Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda (DH)
Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
St. Albert at Glenwood
Creston at Lewis Central (DH)
Corner Conference
East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Essex at Griswold
Stanton at Sidney
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard (DH — game one previously suspended w/CRB up 3-2 through 3.5)
Glidden-Ralston at Whiting
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Nodaway Valley at Underwood
West Monona at AHSTW
Bedford at Audubon
Treynor at Kingsley-Pierson
Missouri Valley at Westwood
Tri-Center at Woodbury Central
Lenox at Lamoni
Clarke at Southwest Valley
Central Decatur at Mormon Trail
Southeast Warren at Twin Cedars
Melcher-Dallas at Keota
Moravia at Cardinal
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah at Harlan (DH)
Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda (DH)
Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig (DH)
Glenwood at St. Albert (DH)
Creston at Lewis Central (DH)
Corner Conference
East Mills at Fremont-Mills
Essex at Griswold
Stanton at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Underwood
Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va
CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Woodbine at Boyer Valley
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Sioux City East at Sioux City North (DH)
LeMars at Sioux City West (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
Non-Conference
Bedford at Audubon
West Monona at AHSTW
Missouri Valley at Westwood
Lenox at Lamoni
Interstate 35 at Wayne
Southeast Warren at Twin Cedars
Central Decatur at Mormon Trail
Clarke at Martensdale-St. Marys
Moravia at Cardinal