KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It’s one final Monday with a full regular season slate of baseball and softball. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Harlan (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda (DH)

Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

St. Albert at Glenwood 

Creston at Lewis Central (DH)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Essex at Griswold

Stanton at Sidney

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard (DH — game one previously suspended w/CRB up 3-2 through 3.5)

Glidden-Ralston at Whiting

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Seymour 

Non-Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Underwood

West Monona at AHSTW

Bedford at Audubon

Treynor at Kingsley-Pierson

Missouri Valley at Westwood

Tri-Center at Woodbury Central

Lenox at Lamoni

Clarke at Southwest Valley

Central Decatur at Mormon Trail

Southeast Warren at Twin Cedars

Melcher-Dallas at Keota

Moravia at Cardinal 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Harlan (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Clarinda (DH)

Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Glenwood at St. Albert (DH)

Creston at Lewis Central (DH)

Corner Conference 

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Essex at Griswold

Stanton at Sidney

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Underwood

Rolling Valley Conference 

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Woodbine at Boyer Valley 

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Thomas Jefferson at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (DH)

LeMars at Sioux City West (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Bedford at Audubon

West Monona at AHSTW

Missouri Valley at Westwood

Lenox at Lamoni

Interstate 35 at Wayne

Southeast Warren at Twin Cedars

Central Decatur at Mormon Trail

Clarke at Martensdale-St. Marys

Moravia at Cardinal

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.