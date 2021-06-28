(KMAland) -- Check out the busy KMAland baseball and softball schedule slated for Monday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah (DH)
Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (DH)
St. Albert at Glenwood (DH)
Lewis Central at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Griswold
Essex at Sidney
East Mills at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference Tournament
IKM-Manning vs. Riverside (at Tri-Center), 5:30 PM
IKM-Manning/Riverside at Tri-Center
Logan-Magnolia vs. Missouri Valley (at Underwood), 5:30 PM
AHSTW at Underwood
Audubon at Treynor, 7:00 PM
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley vs. Mount Ayr (at Des Moines)
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at CAM
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg
Seymour at Ankeny Christian
Non-Conference
Lamoni at Lenox
Southwest Valley at Clarke
Murray at East Union
Seymour at Wayne
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
Twin Cedars at Columbus
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan at Shenandoah (DH)
Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (DH)
St. Albert at Glenwood (DH)
Lewis Central at Creston (DH)
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills at Griswold
Essex at Sidney
East Mills at Stanton
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor at Missouri Valley
Pride of Iowa Conference
Bedford at Wayne
Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr
East Union at Southeast Warren
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at CAM
Woodbine at Ar-We-Va
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison
Whiting at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (DH)
Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)
Sioux City West at LeMars (DH)
Sioux City North at Sioux City East (DH)
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg
Non-Conference
Lenox at Lamoni
Mormon Trail at Central Decatur
Murray at East Union
Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke
Twin Cedars at Southeast Warren
Seymour at Wayne