(KMAland) -- Check out the busy KMAland baseball and softball schedule slated for Monday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (DH)

St. Albert at Glenwood (DH)

Lewis Central at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Griswold

Essex at Sidney

East Mills at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference Tournament 

IKM-Manning vs. Riverside (at Tri-Center), 5:30 PM

IKM-Manning/Riverside at Tri-Center

Logan-Magnolia vs. Missouri Valley (at Underwood), 5:30 PM

AHSTW at Underwood

Audubon at Treynor, 7:00 PM

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley vs. Mount Ayr (at Des Moines)

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at CAM

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg

Seymour at Ankeny Christian

Non-Conference 

Lamoni at Lenox

Southwest Valley at Clarke

Murray at East Union

Seymour at Wayne

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

Twin Cedars at Columbus

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Harlan at Shenandoah (DH)

Clarinda at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Red Oak (DH)

St. Albert at Glenwood (DH)

Lewis Central at Creston (DH)

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at Griswold

Essex at Sidney

East Mills at Stanton

Western Iowa Conference 

Treynor at Missouri Valley

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Wayne

Nodaway Valley at Mount Ayr

East Union at Southeast Warren

Rolling Valley Conference 

Boyer Valley at CAM

Woodbine at Ar-We-Va

Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison

Whiting at Glidden-Ralston 

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Abraham Lincoln at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (DH)

Sioux City West at LeMars (DH)

Sioux City North at Sioux City East (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Orient-Macksburg

Non-Conference 

Lenox at Lamoni

Mormon Trail at Central Decatur

Murray at East Union

Martensdale-St. Marys at Clarke

Twin Cedars at Southeast Warren

Seymour at Wayne

