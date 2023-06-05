KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's a typically busy Monday in KMAalnd baseball and softball.

Check out the full slate for Monday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (DH)

St. Albert at Clarinda (DH)

Glenwood at Lewis Central 

Creston at Atlantic (DH)

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic 

Corner Conference 

Essex at Griswold

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Riverside

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Treynor at IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley at Woodbine

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Red Oak

Stanton at Lenox

Central Decatur at Moravia 

East Union at Mormon Trail

Mount Ayr at Murray

Twin Cedars at Grand View Christian 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (DH)

St. Albert at Clarinda (DH)

Glenwood at Lewis Central (DH)

Creston at Atlantic (DH)

Harlan at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Corner Conference 

Essex at Griswold

East Mills at Fremont-Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Underwood at Riverside

Missouri Valley at AHSTW

Treynor at IKM-Manning

Logan-Magnolia at Audubon 

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Nodaway Valley at Martensdale-St. Marys

Rolling Valley Conference 

CAM at Coon Rapids-Bayard

West Harrison at Ar-We-Va

Boyer Valley at Woodbine

Bluegrass Conference 

Seymour at Lamoni

Orient-Macksburg at Melcher-Dallas (DH)

Non-Conference 

Southwest Valley at Red Oak

Stanton at Lenox

Albia at Wayne

Central Decatur at Moravia

Southeast Warren at Ankeny Centennial

East Union at Mormon Trail

Mount Ayr at Murray

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Thomas Jefferson 

Davis County at Twin Cedars

