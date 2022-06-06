KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's another busy Monday for KMAland baseball and softball, including a broadcast from Lewis Central/Glenwood baseball. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Clarinda at St. Albert (DH)

Lewis Central at Glenwood On KMAX-Stream

Atlantic at Creston (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

Corner Conference

Griswold at Essex

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Western Iowa Conference 

Riverside at Underwood

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Treynor

Rolling Valley Conference 

Whiting at Glidden-Ralston (DH)

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM

Bluegrass Conference 

Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Stanton

Moravia at Central Decatur

Mormon Trail at East Union

Murray at Mount Ayr

Grand View Christian at Twin Cedars

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (DH)

Clarinda at St. Albert (DH)

Lewis Central at Glenwood (DH)

Atlantic at Creston (DH)

Kuemper Catholic at Harlan

Corner Conference 

Fremont-Mills at East Mills

Griswold at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

Audubon at Logan-Magnolia

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

IKM-Manning at Treynor

Riverside at Underwood

Rolling Valley Conference

Whiting at Glidden-Ralston

Coon Rapids-Bayard at CAM

Woodbine at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va at West Harrison

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson (DH)

Bluegrass Conference 

Moulton-Udell at Seymour

Lamoni at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference

Red Oak at Southwest Valley

Lenox at Stanton

Murray at Mount Ayr

Moravia at Central Decatur

Mormon Trail at East Union

Wayne at Albia

Twin Cedars at Davis County

