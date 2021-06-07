KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A big Monday of high school baseball and softball, including Treynor/Underwood baseball on KMA-FM 99.1 and video streaming at kmaland.com.

View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (DH)

St. Albert at Clarinda (DH)

Glenwood at Lewis Central (DH)

Creston at Atlantic (DH)

Corner Conference

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Stanton at East Mills

Sidney at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Audubon

Treynor at Underwood On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Whiting

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Non-Conference  

Southwest Valley at Red Oak 

Sioux City North at Harlan (DH)

Riverside at Lenox

Mount Ayr at Murray

Central Decatur at Moravia

East Union at Mormon Trail

Lamoni at Wayne

LeMars at Gehlen Catholic

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (DH)

St. Albert at Clarinda (DH)

Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (DH)

Glenwood at Lewis Central (DH)

Creston at Atlantic (DH)

Corner Conference

Griswold at Fremont-Mills

Stanton at East Mills

Sidney at Essex

Western Iowa Conference 

IKM-Manning at Audubon

Treynor at Underwood

AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center at Missouri Valley

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston at Whiting

West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard

CAM at Boyer Valley

Ar-We-Va at Woodbine

Non-Conference

Riverside at Lenox

Mount Ayr at Murray

Southeast Warren at Seymour

Central Decatur at Moravia

East Union at Mormon Trail

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Orient-Macksburg

Davis County at Twin Cedars (DH)

Melcher-Dallas at Interstate 35, Truro

Moulton-Udell at Centerville

