(KMAland) -- A big Monday of high school baseball and softball, including Treynor/Underwood baseball on KMA-FM 99.1 and video streaming at kmaland.com.
View the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (DH)
St. Albert at Clarinda (DH)
Glenwood at Lewis Central (DH)
Creston at Atlantic (DH)
Corner Conference
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Stanton at East Mills
Sidney at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Audubon
Treynor at Underwood On KMA-FM 99.1 & video at kmaland.com
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Whiting
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard
CAM at Boyer Valley
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Non-Conference
Southwest Valley at Red Oak
Sioux City North at Harlan (DH)
Riverside at Lenox
Mount Ayr at Murray
Central Decatur at Moravia
East Union at Mormon Trail
Lamoni at Wayne
LeMars at Gehlen Catholic
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig at Shenandoah (DH)
St. Albert at Clarinda (DH)
Red Oak at Kuemper Catholic (DH)
Glenwood at Lewis Central (DH)
Creston at Atlantic (DH)
Corner Conference
Griswold at Fremont-Mills
Stanton at East Mills
Sidney at Essex
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning at Audubon
Treynor at Underwood
AHSTW at Logan-Magnolia
Tri-Center at Missouri Valley
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston at Whiting
West Harrison at Coon Rapids-Bayard
CAM at Boyer Valley
Ar-We-Va at Woodbine
Non-Conference
Riverside at Lenox
Mount Ayr at Murray
Southeast Warren at Seymour
Central Decatur at Moravia
East Union at Mormon Trail
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Orient-Macksburg
Davis County at Twin Cedars (DH)
Melcher-Dallas at Interstate 35, Truro
Moulton-Udell at Centerville