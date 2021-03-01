KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Indianola Monday for a 3A substate final while the Iowa girls state tournament begins.

Check out the full Monday schedule below. Starts are 7:00 unless noted differently.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail 

Iowa Class 5A State Quarterfinals 

Waukee vs. Dowling Catholic, 9:00 AM

Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, 11:00 AM

Johnston vs. Cedar Falls, 1:00 PM

Waterloo West vs. Iowa City West, 3:00 PM

Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals 

Cherokee vs. Davenport Assumption, 5:00 PM

West Lyon vs. West Burlington, 7:00 PM

Clear Lake vs. Waukon, 9:00 PM

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail

Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals 

Atlantic vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (at Indianola) On KMA 960, 5:30 PM 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carroll (at Denison)

Clear Lake vs. Humboldt (at Algona)

Western Dubuque vs. Decorah (at Waverly-Shell Rock)

Pella vs. Grinnell (at Oskaloosa)

Ballard vs. Bondurant-Farrar (at Indianola), 8:00 PM

Missouri Class 1 District 16 First Round 

Cameron at Maryville, 6:00 PM

Chillicothe at Savannah, 6:00 PM

Nebraska Class C1 District Finals 

Auburn vs. Boone Central (at Crete)

Adams Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood (at Centennial), 6:30 PM

Central City at Kearney Catholic

Milford vs. Mitchell (at North Platte)

St. Paul vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (at Boone Central)

North Bend Central at Omaha Concordia

Nebraska Class C2 District Finals 

Yutan vs. West Holt (at Norfolk Catholic), 6:00 PM

Twin River at Grand Island Central Catholic

Sutton at Freeman

Hershey vs. Tri County (at Kearney), 6:00 PM

Wakefield at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Nebraska Class D1 District Finals 

Ansley-Litchfield vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (at Aurora)

Kenesaw at Burwell

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Perkins County (at Hampton), 6:00 PM

North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Creighton (at Wood River), 6:30 PM

Mead at Howells-Dodge

Central Valley at Osmond, 6:30 PM

BDS vs. Southern Valley (at Minden), 6:30 PM

Nebraska Class D2 District Finals  

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Medicine Valley (at Hampton), 6:00 PM

Wynot vs. Wallace (at Northwest), 6:00 PM

