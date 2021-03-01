(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Indianola Monday for a 3A substate final while the Iowa girls state tournament begins.
Check out the full Monday schedule below. Starts are 7:00 unless noted differently.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 5A State Quarterfinals
Waukee vs. Dowling Catholic, 9:00 AM
Southeast Polk vs. Ankeny Centennial, 11:00 AM
Johnston vs. Cedar Falls, 1:00 PM
Waterloo West vs. Iowa City West, 3:00 PM
Iowa Class 3A State Quarterfinals
Cherokee vs. Davenport Assumption, 5:00 PM
West Lyon vs. West Burlington, 7:00 PM
Clear Lake vs. Waukon, 9:00 PM
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail
Iowa Class 3A Substate Finals
Atlantic vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (at Indianola) On KMA 960, 5:30 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carroll (at Denison)
Clear Lake vs. Humboldt (at Algona)
Western Dubuque vs. Decorah (at Waverly-Shell Rock)
Pella vs. Grinnell (at Oskaloosa)
Ballard vs. Bondurant-Farrar (at Indianola), 8:00 PM
Missouri Class 1 District 16 First Round
Cameron at Maryville, 6:00 PM
Chillicothe at Savannah, 6:00 PM
Nebraska Class C1 District Finals
Auburn vs. Boone Central (at Crete)
Adams Central vs. Ashland-Greenwood (at Centennial), 6:30 PM
Central City at Kearney Catholic
Milford vs. Mitchell (at North Platte)
St. Paul vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder (at Boone Central)
North Bend Central at Omaha Concordia
Nebraska Class C2 District Finals
Yutan vs. West Holt (at Norfolk Catholic), 6:00 PM
Twin River at Grand Island Central Catholic
Sutton at Freeman
Hershey vs. Tri County (at Kearney), 6:00 PM
Wakefield at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Nebraska Class D1 District Finals
Ansley-Litchfield vs. Lourdes Central Catholic (at Aurora)
Kenesaw at Burwell
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Perkins County (at Hampton), 6:00 PM
North Platte St. Patrick’s vs. Creighton (at Wood River), 6:30 PM
Mead at Howells-Dodge
Central Valley at Osmond, 6:30 PM
BDS vs. Southern Valley (at Minden), 6:30 PM
Nebraska Class D2 District Finals
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Medicine Valley (at Hampton), 6:00 PM
Wynot vs. Wallace (at Northwest), 6:00 PM