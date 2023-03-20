KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- There is plenty of baseball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Monday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Maryville at East Atchison

King City at Nodaway Valley

Mid-Buchanan at Northeast Nodaway

Platte Valley at North Platte

Excelsior Springs at Savannah

Mid-Buchanan at Worth County

Albany at Northland Christian

Benning at Nebraska City

Gross Catholic at Plattsmouth

Louisville/Weeping Water at Omaha North

KMALAND GOLF TOURNAMENT 

Cameron Tournament (B) (Savannah)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Platteview (G)

The Platte at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Dordt (G/B)

AT Albany (G/B)

