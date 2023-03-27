KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The KMAland Sports Schedule opens the week with plenty of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track on the slate. Check out the full schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

South Holt at East Atchison

Rock Port at St. Joseph Christian 

Platte Valley at Nodaway Valley

North Nodaway at Osborn

DeKalb at Northeast Nodaway 

Maryville at Benton

South Harrison at North Andrew

Albany at Maysville

Auburn at Nebraska City

Mount Michael Benedictine at Plattsmouth

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

St. Albert at Tri-Center (G/B) POSTPONED

Stanberry, Worth County at South Harrison (B)

King City, Albany at Maysville (B)

Auburn Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood (B)

Panorama at Harlan (G/B)

Denison-Schleswig at LeMars (G)

Kuemper Catholic at Tri-Center (G)

Tri-Center at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Missouri Valley at Treynor (G/B)

Savannah at Benton (G)

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth (G)

Nebraska City at Crete (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson (B)

Trenton at Savannah (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT South Dakota (G/B)

AT Bondurant-Farrar (G/B) (Creston)

AT South Central Calhoun (G/B) (Coon Rapids-Bayard) CANCELED

AT Pekin (B) (Moravia)

AT Stanberry (G/B)

