(KMAland) -- It's a busy Monday of spring sports on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

East Atchison at South Holt

St. Joseph Christian at Rock Port

Nodaway Valley at Platte Valley (MO)

Osborn at North Nodaway 

Northeast Nodaway at DeKalb

North Andrew at South Harrison

Benton at Maryville

Plattsmouth at Mount Michael Benedictine

Nebraska City at Auburn

Wahoo at Platte Valley (NE)

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

St. Albert, Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center (G/B)

East Mills vs. Essex at Shenandoah (G/B)

Stanberry, Worth County, King City at South Harrison (B)

Auburn Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Sioux City West at Glenwood (G)

Harlan at Tri-Center (G)

Riverside at Atlantic (B)

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Plattsmouth at Nebraska City (G)

The Platte at Madison (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Thomas Jefferson at Lewis Central (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Bondurant-Farrar (G/B)

AT South Central Calhoun (G/B)

South Dakota State Indoor (G/B)

AT Pekin (B)

AT Stanberry (G/B)

