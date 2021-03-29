KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track on the Monday KMAland Sports Schedule.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Benton

Northland Christian at West Nodaway

North Nodaway at Plattsburg

St. Joseph Christian at Platte Valley

South Harrison at North Andrew

Mount Michael Benedictine at Plattsmouth

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Savannah at Maryville (B)

Stanberry, Worth County, Maysville at South Harrison (B)

Falls City, Humboldt-TRS at Auburn (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth (G) 

Plattsmouth at Nebraska City (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson (B)

KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE

Bedford (G/B)

South Central Calhoun (G/B)

Pekin (Moravia) (B)

