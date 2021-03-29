(KMAland) -- Baseball, golf, soccer, tennis and track on the Monday KMAland Sports Schedule.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Maryville at Benton
Northland Christian at West Nodaway
North Nodaway at Plattsburg
St. Joseph Christian at Platte Valley
South Harrison at North Andrew
Mount Michael Benedictine at Plattsmouth
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Savannah at Maryville (B)
Stanberry, Worth County, Maysville at South Harrison (B)
Falls City, Humboldt-TRS at Auburn (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth (G)
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Lewis Central at Thomas Jefferson (B)
KMALAND TRACK SCHEDULE
Bedford (G/B)
South Central Calhoun (G/B)
Pekin (Moravia) (B)