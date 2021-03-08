(KMAland) -- KMA Sports will have coverage from one game in Des Moines, as the Iowa boys state basketball tournament begins.
Check out the schedule for Monday below.
BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
South Winneshiek vs. North Linn, 10:00 AM
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Easton Valley, 12:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1
Montezuma vs. Lake Mills, 2:00 PM
Remsen, St. Mary’s vs. Grand View Christian, 4:00 PM
Class 2A State Quarterfinals
Boyden-Hull vs. South Central Calhoun, 6:00 PM
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Van Meter, 8:00 PM