KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports will have coverage from one game in Des Moines, as the Iowa boys state basketball tournament begins.

Check out the schedule for Monday below.

BOYS TOURNAMENT TRAIL SCHEDULE

Class 1A State Quarterfinals 

South Winneshiek vs. North Linn, 10:00 AM

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Easton Valley, 12:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 

Montezuma vs. Lake Mills, 2:00 PM

Remsen, St. Mary’s vs. Grand View Christian, 4:00 PM

Class 2A State Quarterfinals 

Boyden-Hull vs. South Central Calhoun, 6:00 PM

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Van Meter, 8:00 PM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.