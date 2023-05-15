KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- The baseball season is here in Iowa while Missouri baseball districts, Iowa and Nebraska boys golf districts, postseason soccer in Iowa & Missouri and more are also on the Monday slate.

Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City East vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Briar Cliff) (DH)

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central vs. Dowling Catholic (at Iowa Western)

Sioux City North at Harlan (DH)

Denison-Schleswig at Greene County

Atlantic at Nodaway Valley

Carlisle at Creston

Des Moines Christian at Kuemper Catholic

Sidney at West Harrison

Glidden-Ralston at Audubon

MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley

CAM at Bedford

Wayne at Twin Cedars

Winterset at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail

Pleasantville at Ankeny Christian

Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at Guilford)

Platte Valley vs. Nodaway Valley, 4:00 PM

Rock Port vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM

Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Maysville) 

Maysville vs. East Atchison, 5:00 PM

Albany vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:00 PM

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)

Savannah vs. Lafayette, 5:00 PM

Maryville vs. Chillicothe, 7:00 PM

Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Werner Park)

Elimination Game: Grand Island vs. Gretna, 10:00 AM

Elimination Game: Bellevue West vs. Papillion-LaVista South, 1:00 PM

Millard West vs. Creighton Prep, 4:00 PM 

Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, 7:00 PM 

Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Tal Anderson Field)

Elimination Game: Platte Valley (NE) vs. Gross Catholic, 10:00 AM

Elimination Game: Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran vs. Skutt Catholic, 1:00 PM

Elkhorn North vs. Beatrice, 4:00 PM

Elkhorn vs. Norris, 7:00 PM

Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Fricke Field)

Elimination Game: Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy vs. Douglas County West, 10:00 AM 

Elimination Game: Plattsmouth vs. Wayne, 1:00 PM

Malcolm vs. Platteview, 4:00 PM

Roncalli Catholic vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centralia, 7:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Harlan at Atlantic (G)

Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln (G)

Class 1A District at CAM, Anita (Crestwood Hills) (Individuals: Keith Thompson, Hamburg; Hayden Thompson, Sidney; Kamron Brownlee, Griswold; Hogan Hook, Griswold; Nash Buckingham, Wayne; Logan Smith, Moravia) (Teams: CAM, Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr, Bedford) (B) Twitter: @nickstavas

Class 1A District at Gehlen Catholic (Willow Creek) (Individuals: Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Evan TenEyck, Boyer Valley; Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) (Team: Audubon) (B)

Class 2A District at Kuemper Catholic (Carroll CC) (Individuals: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah; Caden Butt, Clarinda; Kort Neal, Clarinda) (Teams: Kuemper Catholic, Treynor) (B)

Class 3A District at Atlantic (Atlantic G&CC) (Individuals: Jason Colpitts, Glenwood)

Sioux City Meet at Sun Valley (G)

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Columbia (Country Club of Missouri) (Individuals: Jordyn Wright, Stanberry; Tayden Cook, Rock Port; Samuel Derks, King City; River Dow, East Atchison; Brady Armfield, King City; Aricin Weber, Rock Port; Carter Gebhards, Rock Port) (B)

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at New Bloomfield (Meadow Lake Acres Country Club) (Individuals: Jack Dinsdale, Maryville; Zach Merritt, Savannah; Ethan Scott, Maryville) (B)

Nebraska Class B District 1 Tournament at Nebraska City (The Golf Club at Table Creek) (Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth) (B)

Nebraska Class C District 1 Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran (Hidden Valley Golf Course) (Falls City, Humboldt-TRS, Johnson County Central, Louisville, Palmyra, Syracuse) (B)

Nebraska Class D District 1 Tournament at Heartland Lutheran (Indianhead) (Elmwood-Murdock)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Regular Season 

Creston at Harlan (G)

Carroll at Atlantic (G)

Sioux City West at Storm Lake (G)

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — First Round 

AHSTW at Missouri Valley

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 1 — First Round 

Kuemper Catholic at East Sac County

West Sioux at Logan-Magnolia

Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round 

AHSTW vs. St. Albert (at Treynor)

Tri-Center vs. Riverside (at Treynor)

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — First Round 

Creston at Clarke

Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 — First Round 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carroll

Atlantic at Harlan

Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round 

Thomas Jefferson at Indianola

Missouri Girls Class 2 District 8 — First Round (at Cameron)

St. Pius X vs. Cameron, 1:00 PM

Chillicothe vs. Excelsior Springs, 2:30 PM

Maryville vs. Lafayette, 4:00 PM

Benton vs. Savannah, 5:30 PM

Nebraska State Championships 

Class A: Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest, 8:00 PM

Class B: Norris vs. Skutt Catholic, 5:30 PM

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Missouri State Sectional Tournament 

Savannah vs. Warrensburg (at Trenton)

St. Pius X at Trenton

Dexter vs. University City

Lutheran South vs. Clayton

Duchesne vs. Osage

North Point vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic

Logan-Rogersville vs. Bolivar

New Covenant Academy/The Summit Preparatory vs. Monett

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.