(KMAland) -- The baseball season is here in Iowa while Missouri baseball districts, Iowa and Nebraska boys golf districts, postseason soccer in Iowa & Missouri and more are also on the Monday slate.
Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic (at Briar Cliff) (DH)
Non-Conference
Lewis Central vs. Dowling Catholic (at Iowa Western)
Sioux City North at Harlan (DH)
Denison-Schleswig at Greene County
Atlantic at Nodaway Valley
Carlisle at Creston
Des Moines Christian at Kuemper Catholic
Sidney at West Harrison
Glidden-Ralston at Audubon
MVAOCOU at Missouri Valley
CAM at Bedford
Wayne at Twin Cedars
Winterset at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren at Mormon Trail
Pleasantville at Ankeny Christian
Missouri Class 1 District 15 Semifinals (at Guilford)
Platte Valley vs. Nodaway Valley, 4:00 PM
Rock Port vs. South Holt, 6:00 PM
Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinals (at Maysville)
Maysville vs. East Atchison, 5:00 PM
Albany vs. Northeast Nodaway, 7:00 PM
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinals (at Cameron)
Savannah vs. Lafayette, 5:00 PM
Maryville vs. Chillicothe, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class A State Tournament (at Werner Park)
Elimination Game: Grand Island vs. Gretna, 10:00 AM
Elimination Game: Bellevue West vs. Papillion-LaVista South, 1:00 PM
Millard West vs. Creighton Prep, 4:00 PM
Lincoln East vs. Elkhorn South, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class B State Tournament (at Tal Anderson Field)
Elimination Game: Platte Valley (NE) vs. Gross Catholic, 10:00 AM
Elimination Game: Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran vs. Skutt Catholic, 1:00 PM
Elkhorn North vs. Beatrice, 4:00 PM
Elkhorn vs. Norris, 7:00 PM
Nebraska Class C State Tournament (at Fricke Field)
Elimination Game: Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian Academy vs. Douglas County West, 10:00 AM
Elimination Game: Plattsmouth vs. Wayne, 1:00 PM
Malcolm vs. Platteview, 4:00 PM
Roncalli Catholic vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centralia, 7:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Harlan at Atlantic (G)
Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln (G)
Class 1A District at CAM, Anita (Crestwood Hills) (Individuals: Keith Thompson, Hamburg; Hayden Thompson, Sidney; Kamron Brownlee, Griswold; Hogan Hook, Griswold; Nash Buckingham, Wayne; Logan Smith, Moravia) (Teams: CAM, Fremont-Mills, Mount Ayr, Bedford) (B) Twitter: @nickstavas
Class 1A District at Gehlen Catholic (Willow Creek) (Individuals: Logan Kenyon, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Jacob Estrada, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Evan TenEyck, Boyer Valley; Trey Petersen, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton) (Team: Audubon) (B)
Class 2A District at Kuemper Catholic (Carroll CC) (Individuals: Jade Spangler, Shenandoah; Caden Butt, Clarinda; Kort Neal, Clarinda) (Teams: Kuemper Catholic, Treynor) (B)
Class 3A District at Atlantic (Atlantic G&CC) (Individuals: Jason Colpitts, Glenwood)
Sioux City Meet at Sun Valley (G)
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Columbia (Country Club of Missouri) (Individuals: Jordyn Wright, Stanberry; Tayden Cook, Rock Port; Samuel Derks, King City; River Dow, East Atchison; Brady Armfield, King City; Aricin Weber, Rock Port; Carter Gebhards, Rock Port) (B)
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at New Bloomfield (Meadow Lake Acres Country Club) (Individuals: Jack Dinsdale, Maryville; Zach Merritt, Savannah; Ethan Scott, Maryville) (B)
Nebraska Class B District 1 Tournament at Nebraska City (The Golf Club at Table Creek) (Ashland-Greenwood, Auburn, Nebraska City, Plattsmouth) (B)
Nebraska Class C District 1 Tournament at Lincoln Lutheran (Hidden Valley Golf Course) (Falls City, Humboldt-TRS, Johnson County Central, Louisville, Palmyra, Syracuse) (B)
Nebraska Class D District 1 Tournament at Heartland Lutheran (Indianhead) (Elmwood-Murdock)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Regular Season
Creston at Harlan (G)
Carroll at Atlantic (G)
Sioux City West at Storm Lake (G)
Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 5 — First Round
AHSTW at Missouri Valley
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 1 — First Round
Kuemper Catholic at East Sac County
West Sioux at Logan-Magnolia
Iowa Boys Class 1A Substate 8 — First Round
AHSTW vs. St. Albert (at Treynor)
Tri-Center vs. Riverside (at Treynor)
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 7 — First Round
Creston at Clarke
Iowa Boys Class 2A Substate 8 — First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carroll
Atlantic at Harlan
Iowa Boys Class 3A Substate 7 — First Round
Thomas Jefferson at Indianola
Missouri Girls Class 2 District 8 — First Round (at Cameron)
St. Pius X vs. Cameron, 1:00 PM
Chillicothe vs. Excelsior Springs, 2:30 PM
Maryville vs. Lafayette, 4:00 PM
Benton vs. Savannah, 5:30 PM
Nebraska State Championships
Class A: Gretna vs. Lincoln Southwest, 8:00 PM
Class B: Norris vs. Skutt Catholic, 5:30 PM
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Missouri State Sectional Tournament
Savannah vs. Warrensburg (at Trenton)
St. Pius X at Trenton
Dexter vs. University City
Lutheran South vs. Clayton
Duchesne vs. Osage
North Point vs. Father Tolton Regional Catholic
Logan-Rogersville vs. Bolivar
New Covenant Academy/The Summit Preparatory vs. Monett