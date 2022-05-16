KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- It's opening day of baseball season in Iowa, and there are still plenty of postseason events from the spring season to sort out on Monday's KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Harlan at Sioux City North (DH)

Lewis Central at Dowling Catholic

Atlantic at Riverside

Creston at Carlisle

Des Moines Christian at Kuemper Catholic

West Harrison at Sidney

Audubon at Glidden-Ralston

AHSTW at Boyer Valley

Bedford at CAM

Twin Cedars at Wayne

Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys at Winterset

Ankeny Christian Academy at Pleasantville

Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Ravenwood)

Platte Valley vs. Rock Port, 5:00 PM

Northeast Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian, 7:00 PM

Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinal (at Maysville)

East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley, 6:30 PM

Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinal (at Lafayette)

Maryville vs. Chillicothe, 6:30 PM

Nebraska Class A State Tournament 

Semifinal: Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 4:00 PM

Semifinal: Millard South vs. Creighton Prep, 7:00 PM

Consolation: Kearney vs. Elkhorn South, 10:00 AM

Consolation: Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside, 1:00 PM

Nebraska Class B State Tournament 

Semifinal: Waverly vs. Beatrice, 4:00 PM

Semifinal: Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 7:00 PM

Consolation: Norris vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 10:00 AM

Consolation: Gross Catholic vs. Skutt Catholic , 1:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Bishop Garrigan (Coon Rapids-Bayard, Max Nielsen)

Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Iowa City (Wayne, Wyatt Carlson, Danny Thomlinson, Brock Manser, Logan Smith, Cole Keller)

Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Denison (Sidney, Fremont-Mills, Bedford, Boyer Valley, CAM, St. Albert, Cory Bantam, Brady Thompson, Kamron Brownlee, Caleb Oakleaf, Kyler Williams, Lincoln Palmer, Jake Oathoudt, Hunter Crill) Follow @nickstavas

Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Shenandoah (Treynor, Clarinda, Jackson Tennis, Matthew Weber) Follow @TrevMaeder96

Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Carroll (Kuemper Catholic)

Iowa Class 3A District Tournament at Spencer (Lewis Central, Tristan Hayes)

Atlantic at Harlan (G)

Southeast Polk Tournament (G)

Creston at Ballard Tournament (G)

City Tournament at Sioux City (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G)

Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Springfield

Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at Sedalia

Nebraska Class B District 1 at Nebraska City

Nebraska Class C District 1 at Lincoln Christian

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — First Round 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (G)

Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — First Round 

Greene County at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)

Missouri Class 2 District 8 — First Round 

Maryville vs. Lafayette at Chillicothe (G)

Nebraska Class A State Championship

Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast (G)

Nebraska Class B State Championship

Skutt Catholic vs. Norris (G)

Regular Season

Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (B)

Lewis Central at St. Albert (B)

Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (B)

Atlantic at Carroll (G)

Creston at Harlan (B)

Riverside at Tri-Center (B)

Underwood at Carroll (B)

PCM at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)

Storm Lake at Sioux City West (G)

