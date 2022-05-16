(KMAland) -- It's opening day of baseball season in Iowa, and there are still plenty of postseason events from the spring season to sort out on Monday's KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Harlan at Sioux City North (DH)
Lewis Central at Dowling Catholic
Atlantic at Riverside
Creston at Carlisle
Des Moines Christian at Kuemper Catholic
West Harrison at Sidney
Audubon at Glidden-Ralston
AHSTW at Boyer Valley
Bedford at CAM
Twin Cedars at Wayne
Mormon Trail at Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys at Winterset
Ankeny Christian Academy at Pleasantville
Missouri Class 1 District 16 Semifinals (at Ravenwood)
Platte Valley vs. Rock Port, 5:00 PM
Northeast Nodaway vs. St. Joseph Christian, 7:00 PM
Missouri Class 2 District 16 Semifinal (at Maysville)
East Atchison vs. Nodaway Valley, 6:30 PM
Missouri Class 4 District 16 Semifinal (at Lafayette)
Maryville vs. Chillicothe, 6:30 PM
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Semifinal: Millard West vs. Lincoln East, 4:00 PM
Semifinal: Millard South vs. Creighton Prep, 7:00 PM
Consolation: Kearney vs. Elkhorn South, 10:00 AM
Consolation: Lincoln Southeast vs. Omaha Westside, 1:00 PM
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Semifinal: Waverly vs. Beatrice, 4:00 PM
Semifinal: Elkhorn North vs. Elkhorn, 7:00 PM
Consolation: Norris vs. Central City/Fullerton/Centura, 10:00 AM
Consolation: Gross Catholic vs. Skutt Catholic , 1:00 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Bishop Garrigan (Coon Rapids-Bayard, Max Nielsen)
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Iowa City (Wayne, Wyatt Carlson, Danny Thomlinson, Brock Manser, Logan Smith, Cole Keller)
Iowa Class 1A District Tournament at Denison (Sidney, Fremont-Mills, Bedford, Boyer Valley, CAM, St. Albert, Cory Bantam, Brady Thompson, Kamron Brownlee, Caleb Oakleaf, Kyler Williams, Lincoln Palmer, Jake Oathoudt, Hunter Crill) Follow @nickstavas
Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Shenandoah (Treynor, Clarinda, Jackson Tennis, Matthew Weber) Follow @TrevMaeder96
Iowa Class 2A District Tournament at Carroll (Kuemper Catholic)
Iowa Class 3A District Tournament at Spencer (Lewis Central, Tristan Hayes)
Atlantic at Harlan (G)
Southeast Polk Tournament (G)
Creston at Ballard Tournament (G)
City Tournament at Sioux City (G)
Abraham Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson (G)
Missouri Class 1 State Tournament at Springfield
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament at Sedalia
Nebraska Class B District 1 at Nebraska City
Nebraska Class C District 1 at Lincoln Christian
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A Region 1 — First Round
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (G)
Iowa Class 1A Region 3 — First Round
Greene County at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (G)
Missouri Class 2 District 8 — First Round
Maryville vs. Lafayette at Chillicothe (G)
Nebraska Class A State Championship
Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast (G)
Nebraska Class B State Championship
Skutt Catholic vs. Norris (G)
Regular Season
Glenwood at Denison-Schleswig (B)
Lewis Central at St. Albert (B)
Atlantic at Kuemper Catholic (B)
Atlantic at Carroll (G)
Creston at Harlan (B)
Riverside at Tri-Center (B)
Underwood at Carroll (B)
PCM at Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley (B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City East (B)
Storm Lake at Sioux City West (G)