KMA Sports Logo
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Shenandoah and Sidney Monday night on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule for Monday below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Glenwood at St. Albert

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Riverside

Rolling Valley Conference 

Ar-We-Va at CAM

Woodbine at West Harrison

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Moravia

Non-Conference 

Red Oak at Sidney On KMAX-Stream

Lewis Central at Sioux City North

Atlantic at Lenox

Dallas Center-Grimes at Harlan

Webster City at Kuemper Catholic

Denison-Schleswig at Spencer

Creston at Indianola

Southwest Valley at Stanton

Fremont-Mills at Bedford 

Audubon at Earlham

Central Decatur vs. Interstate 35 (at Principal Park)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Pella

Ankeny Christian at Southeast Warren

South Central Calhoun at Glidden-Ralston

Twin Cedars at Madrid

Missouri Class 1 State Sectionals

Platte Valley vs. Gilman City (at Missouri Western)

Green City vs. North Shelby 

Cooter vs. Oran

Oak Ridge vs. Greenwood

Billings vs. Liberal

Weaubleau vs. St. Elizabeth

Sacred Heart vs. Leeton

Northland Christian vs. Community

Missouri Class 2 State Sectionals 

Bernie vs. Greenville

Chaffee vs. Crystal City

Harrisburg vs. Putnam County

Salisbury vs. Eugene

Iberia vs. Gainesville

Marionville vs. Ash Grove

Lincoln vs. Tipton

Plattsburg vs. Maysville

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Iowa Boys Class 1A State Golf Tournament at Ames Golf & Country Club

Iowa Boys Class 2A State Golf Tournament at Coldwater Golf Links (Ames)

Iowa Boys Class 3A State Golf Tournament at Veenker Memorial Golf Course (Ames)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A Substate 8 Semifinals 

St. Albert at Treynor (B)

Underwood vs. Tri-Center (at Treynor) (B)

Iowa Class 2A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Spirit Lake at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

Iowa Class 2A Substate 8 Semifinals 

Harlan at Glenwood (B)

Iowa Class 3A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Sioux City West vs. Denison-Schleswig (at Sioux City North) (B)

Iowa Class 3A Substate 7 Semifinals 

North Polk at Lewis Central (B)

Iowa Class 4A Substate 1 Semifinals 

Sioux City East at Sioux City North (B)

Iowa Class 4A Substate 2 Semifinals 

Ankeny Centennial vs. Abraham Lincoln (at Waukee Northwest) (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Western Iowa Conference 

Missouri Valley at Riverside

Rolling Valley Conference 

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Exira/Elk Horn-KImballton

Ar-We-Va at CAM

Woodbine at West Harrison

Bluegrass Conference 

Murray at Moravia

Mormon Trail at Seymour

Non-Conference

Griswold at Shenandoah On KMAX-Stream

Fremont-Mills at Glenwood

Atlantic at Lenox

West Monona at Lewis Central 

Creston at Ames

Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert

Kuemper Catholic at Logan-Magnolia

Westwood at Denison-Schleswig

Dallas Center-Grimes at Harlan

Southwest Valley at Stanton

Essex at Bedford

Audubon at Earlham

Wayne at Twin Cedars 

Southeast Warren at Oskaloosa

Gildden-Ralston at Madrid

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1 Championship 

Clarinda vs. Spirit Lake (at Kuemper Catholic)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.